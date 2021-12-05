Is there a difference between a “choke” and a “strangulation?”
That was the discussion held in Caledonia County Superior Court on Friday during the arraignment of a Kirby woman on domestic violence charges.
Tacalia Mosier, 27, pleaded not guilty to felony 1st degree aggravated domestic assault and two counts of misdemeanor domestic assault, and was released on conditions by Judge Thomas Devine.
But not before Mosier’s defense attorney tried to get the 15-year felony charge dismissed arguing the state’s allegation that Mosier had tried to strangle her alleged victim was not fully supported by evidence in the police report.
Caledonia County Superior Court
“They certainly don’t have enough to charge a felony,” said Attorney David Sleigh of St. Johnsbury. “In order to charge the felony, the affidavit has to be quite specific — way more detailed than this is.”
Sleigh told the court that it all came to legal definitions of “serious bodily injury” and that a choke can be caused either recklessly or intentionally.
But a strangulation, said Sleigh, has to be intentional.
“It has to be done in a particular sort of way with a particular and specific mens rea (criminal intent) to achieve a particular purpose,” said Sleigh. “And so it’s our argument that the affidavit is deficient in establishing sufficient facts to support that charge…I didn’t see anything in the affidavit that would lead one to believe that there was an attempt to cause serious bodily injury.”
And then Sleigh’s argument became more of a discussion with the judge.
“How can you try to choke somebody if it wasn’t your intent to choke them,” asked Judge Devine.
“What do you mean by ‘choke’ your honor,” responded Sleigh.
“Well, in the common lay meaning of the word, how is it different from strangulation?” said Devine.
“It is a big difference,” said Sleigh. “Because strangulation, as defined by the statute, is an intentional effort to restrict the flow of blood or breath by compressing the neck, nose or mouth. A choke — a grab — may not have been done with that intention and that is the rub.”
Judge Devine, who noted that the police report was a “fairly bare bones affidavit,” ultimately denied Sleigh’s motion to dismiss, but kept the door open to a future challenge.
“I’m gonna find there’s enough to withstand a probable cause challenge,” said Devine. “But obviously, we can set this on a motion to dismiss for a more expansive exploration of this issue.”
If convicted of all three charges, Mosier faces a possible sentence of up to 18 years in prison and $35,000 in fines.
