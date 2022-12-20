Judge Loosens Restrictions On Former Prison Guard
Michael Baker appears by video in Caledonia Superior Court on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

A former St. Johnsbury prison guard is still in jail on domestic and sexual assault charges.

But Caledonia Superior Court Judge Justin P. Jiron has made it possible for Michael Baker to be released pending trial.

