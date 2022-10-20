Judge May Have Ordered Mental Health Screening For Mental Health Counselor

It’s possible that a judge ordered a mental health counselor to undergo a mental health evaluation.
Aaron M. Billings, 53, of Hyde Park, pleaded no contest on Wednesday in Caledonia Superior Court to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful trespass in exchange for a sentence of six months of deferred probation and $500 in restitution. The state dismissed a felony unlawful mischief charge as part of the plea agreement.
The plea deal also has a special condition that reads: “probation agrees not to share defendant’s residential or work address unless required.”
But after hearing from the victims in the case, Judge Robert Bent decided to add an additional probation condition.
Caledonia Superior Court
Billings, and his co-defendant Nina L. Albright, 44, of Hyde Park, have both been convicted of moving into a camp owned by Katherine & David Anderson on June 27, 2020, at 103 Quarry Road in Sheffield. The Andersons reported that Billings and Albright caused $10,000 in damage to their camp.
Vermont State Police say Billings told them that the house had been abandoned for several years and that it was a “civil issue” that allowed him and Albright to move into the house. Police told him that wasn’t true and ordered them both off the Andersons’ property.
During Wednesday’s hearing, Judge Bent asked Billings’ lawyer, Robert J. Kaplan of Burlington, why Billings was pleading no contest to the charge instead of guilty.
“Mr. Billings does hold a professional license and a conviction is still a mark against his license,” said Attorney Kaplan.
According to the Vermont Secretary of State website and the Office of Professional Regulation, a professional license is held by a Hyde Park resident named “Aaron Billings” who is listed as a “Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor.”
And according to the medical billing, coding and “National Provider Identifier” website, hipaaspace.com, there is an “Aaron Billings” listed as a mental health counselor who works at “181 Crawford Road in Derby” - which is the northern address of the non-profit mental health organization, Northeast Kingdom Human Services.
Billing’s plea deal hearing was proceeding along without issue on Wednesday until the Andersons addressed the court.
“I’m still just absolutely shocked that people are getting away with this, with basically nothing,” said Katherine Anderson. “They won’t even plead guilty. Not even a ‘sorry’…We’re gonna pay for this forever - you know how that goes with insurance companies - when you place a claim like this, it follows you forever.”
After some discussion and consideration, Judge Bent said he wanted to make sure that Billings did not commit the same crime again and added a new probation condition to his plea deal. The condition requires Billings to undergo a mental health screening - followed by treatment if the screener recommends it.
“What I’m concerned about is this not happening again,” said Judge Bent.
Billings said he was “a little stressed” at Wednesday’s hearing but accepted the additional condition.
“We can go ahead with that condition, your honor,” said Billings. “I understand the strangeness of it. Your approach makes sense to me.”
Albright’s plea deal - which was the same as Billings’ - was approved in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday, Oct. 10.
Before the plea agreements, Billings and Albright had both been facing possible sentences of up to six years in prison and $5,500 in fines.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.