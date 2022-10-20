Judge May Have Ordered Mental Health Screening For Mental Health Counselor

It’s possible that a judge ordered a mental health counselor to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Aaron M. Billings, 53, of Hyde Park, pleaded no contest on Wednesday in Caledonia Superior Court to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful trespass in exchange for a sentence of six months of deferred probation and $500 in restitution. The state dismissed a felony unlawful mischief charge as part of the plea agreement.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments