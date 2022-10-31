A former Derby resident accused in connection with the death of his teenage daughter will likely be released from jail so he can return to his home in the state of Tennessee.
Jason R. Roberts, 44, pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court in May to a charge of second-degree murder and was ordered held without bail by Judge Lisa A. Warren.
But on Monday morning, Judge Michael S. Kupersmith set bail and conditions of release so Roberts can be released from pre-trial detention.
The judge set bail at $5,000 but also included a second option in case Roberts could not come up with the money.
Orleans Superior Court
One of the conditions allows Roberts’ father - Dennis Roberts of Holland, Vt. - to take out a second mortgage on his home to pay for his son’s bail.
“If cash bail of $5,000 is unable to be paid, (Jason Roberts) may submit a promissory note and second mortgage, signed by father, on father’s home in that amount as security,” reads the condition.
The court ordered that Roberts stay with his father after being released from jail until he returns to his home in Maryville, Tenn., which he shares with his wife, Crystal Guffey.
Roberts will be subject to a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew in Tennessee and orders that he not consume alcohol or regulated drugs without a prescription. Roberts must also waive extradition from Tennessee and his father and wife are both required by the court to report any violations of his conditions of release.
Roberts’ daughter, Madison Rose Simoneau, 15, died on July 12, 2016, after being admitted to the Emergency Room at Boston Children’s Hospital in Boston, Mass. Police say medical reports indicate that Simoneau died as a teenager from permanent injuries she suffered from “shaken baby syndrome” caused by Roberts when Simoneau was just six-weeks-old in February of 2001.
Roberts told police that the injuries suffered by his infant daughter 22 years ago were caused by another man kicking the child in the head with steel-toed boots. But police say medical records tell a different story.
Simoneau was born as “Destiny Roberts” to Jason Roberts and her biological mother Tammy J. Hildreth, now 43, on Dec. 25, 2000.
In 2002, Roberts was convicted of 1st-degree aggravated domestic assault after pleading no contest to a baby-shaking charge and sentenced to 48 months to 15 years in prison.
Destiny Roberts was later adopted by a new set of parents in 2003 and her name was legally changed to Madison Rose Simoneau. After Simoneau died in 2016, Vermont State Police began a new investigation into the case including medical records and reports from 2001 and 2016.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.