Orleans County Superior Court Judge Lisa Warren has set $10,000 bail on a Northeast Kingdom man who fled home detention after being accused of assaulting a vulnerable adult.
Raymond Gadreault, 73, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to felony charges of escape and obstruction of justice and two counts of a misdemeanor violation of conditions of release.
Orleans Superior Court
“Mr. Gadreault does have a significant out-of-state record including a record from Florida and other pending charges in this county,” said Judge Warren during Gadreault’s arraignment. “Significant felonies and then two felonies in this docket which carry with them significant penalties…The court does believe he is a significant risk of flight and doesn’t have significant ties to Vermont.”
The case against Gadreault began with his arrest in November of 2019.
Charges filed against him were first-degree aggravated domestic assault, aggravated assault of a vulnerable adult and cruelty to a person in the custody of another. The alleged victim in the case is an adult male who was 40 at the time the charges were filed. The man, who has an intellectual and developmental disability, had been living with Gadreault, who was serving as the man’s caregiver.
Gadreault pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released into home detention in Coventry. But he allegedly cut off his GPS tracking device and fled the state this summer. He was eventually located in Virginia and extradited back to Vermont.
Gadreault is now being held in pre-trial detention at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
If convicted of the new charges Gadreault faces a possible sentence of up to 16 years in prison and $13,000 in fines.
According to court documents, Vermont State Police responded on Sept. 16, 2019, to Gadreault’s home and found a special needs adult with bruises around his eye, scrapes and bruises around his left ear, a long bruise on his back, more on his torso and scrapes and bruises on his feet and shins. Troopers said the alleged victim had circular sores on his hands which were later alleged to have been caused by Gadreault pressing a lit cigarette against his skin.
