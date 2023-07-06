ST. JOHNSBURY — A woman accused of breaking into Horizon’s Deli & Convenience was ordered to jail for lack of bail on Thursday by a judge who believes her growing list of criminal charges makes her a flight risk.
Ariya Sweeney, 21, who is homeless in St. Johnsbury, had been arrested by St. Johnsbury Police on a warrant earlier in the day and taken to Caledonia Superior Court, where she was arraigned on charges of burglary, grand larceny, unlawful trespass and violation of a release condition. She pleaded not guilty.
All the charges relate to a break-in at Horizon’s, a Railroad Street convenience store, on June 28. Joshua Poginy, the owner of Horizon’s attended the arraignment. He said it is important for business owners to follow the criminal process when they become victims of crime.
“I’m supposed to be down there (at the store) training a kid right now,” said Poginy. “But I said, You know what? I’m gonna run to the courthouse real quick. I want to make sure that I see this through.”
Poginy had Sweeney issued with a trespass notice to stay out of his store back in December. He told of a recent time since then when he caught her on the property and she ran when he confronted her.
“I tried to make a citizen’s arrest, but I wasn’t going to tackle her,” said Poginy.
Store video reportedly shows Sweeney first trying to break into the store through the front door just before 1 a.m. on June 28. An affidavit from St. Johnsbury Police Cpl. George Johnson states that Sweeney gained entry through a different door through the bottle redemption building. Additional camera footage, the corporal notes, shows Sweeney filling a paper bag she found in the store with tobacco products, including cigarettes, cigars, vapes and lighters. Poginy figured the total value of merchandise taken in the burglary totals $1,867.54. The high dollar value qualifies the crime as felony grand larceny.
With the video evidence, Cpl. Johnson was confident that Sweeney was the suspect in the break-in, but he reported being unable to find her. The warrant for her arrest was issued and Lt. Mark Bickford located her in the area of Portland Street and an apartment on Washington Avenue where she has been staying.
A previous criminal case that is still pending had a curfew requirement that she be at 58 Ely St. in St. Johnsbury between the hours of 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. Cpl. Johnson’s investigation determined that she had been kicked out of that apartment in late December or early January.
Cpl. Johnson escorted Sweeney into the courthouse at about 3:40 p.m. on Thursday for her arraignment before Judge Justin Jiron.
Deputy States Attorney Claire Burns asked the judge to order $10,000 bail for Sweeney.
“There are at least 10 failures to appear (in previous cases),” she said. “There is quite a track record of not appearing or appearing late.” She also argued that Sweeney’s presence in the community is a matter of public safety with regard to private property, regarding the loss in merchandise and property damage at Horizon’s.
If Sweeney were to be free, Burns asked for a no-contact order to keep her away from Poginy and a 300-foot restriction from Horizon’s Deli.
Standing in as Sweeney’s public defender, attorney Jennifer Cleveland argued against the bail and the 300-feet restriction.
“We don’t believe that bail is necessary in this case,” said Cleveland. “Miss Sweeney is around town frequently. She can be located quite easily, and while she does have multiple instances where she has been late to court, as soon as she finds out that she has missed court she shows up.”
She also said that imposing bail is effectively a hold without bail because she has no financial means to post bail.
Cleveland asked the distance from the store restriction be reduced to 50 feet because Sweeney needs to be able to walk on Railroad Street past the store.
But the most important reason Sweeney should not be lodged in jail, said Cleveland, was her planned stay at Valley Vista treatment center in Bradford, scheduled to begin on Tuesday.
“Yesterday, Miss Sweeney did an intake with Valley Vista, and her bed day is Tuesday,” she said, “and when someone is ready to accept treatment, I think it would be a shame to deny them treatment by holding them in a prison facility.”
Judge Jiron said he wanted to Sweeney to make her Valley Vista appointment, but he also had reservations about her being allowed to go free.
“I am concerned about Miss Sweeney’s number of charges.” he said. “I know she hasn’t got any convictions yet, but she’s been back in court a lot … The more a person racks up charges, there becomes a stronger argument on the state’s point of view that the person poses a risk of flight.”
He ordered bail set at $500.
“I know that Mr. Sweeney does not have much in the way of resources, but even so, I think it’s justified given the number of charges that are accruing,” he said.
Should she go free, the judge ruled, she must stay 50 feet away from the store and have no contact with the store owner.
He also ordered that the curfew residence address be switched to 35 Washington Ave. It’s an address in the village that police know well, Cpl. Johnson said.
“Thirty-five Washington Avenue is the biggest drug house in town right now,” he said.
Making sure Sweeney gets to Valley Vista will take another court hearing to determine how she is going to get there. The plan is to have a hearing on Monday to figure that out.
