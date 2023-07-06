ST. JOHNSBURY — A woman accused of breaking into Horizon’s Deli & Convenience was ordered to jail for lack of bail on Thursday by a judge who believes her growing list of criminal charges makes her a flight risk.

Ariya Sweeney, 21, who is homeless in St. Johnsbury, had been arrested by St. Johnsbury Police on a warrant earlier in the day and taken to Caledonia Superior Court, where she was arraigned on charges of burglary, grand larceny, unlawful trespass and violation of a release condition. She pleaded not guilty.

