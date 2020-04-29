Judge Orders Habitual Offender Held Without Bail

NEWPORT CITY — A Newport City man facing multiple charges of repeat drunken driving, on top of a domestic assault charge, will be held without bail pending trial.
Dwayne Calloway, 55, pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court to driving under the influence, fourth offense, plus violations of conditions of release and curfew for an incident on March 28. He had previously pleaded not guilty to another DUI fourth offense from August 2019 in Westminster.
He also pleaded not guilty to domestic assault in the court in Newport City after an incident Jan. 1.
Calloway is being considered a habitual offender who could face life in prison if convicted of the current charges.
That, and violations of orders not to drink alcohol and leave his home, are enough to warrant that Calloway be held without bail, stated Judge Robert Bent in an order issued last week.
Calloway’s attorney argued for bail.
Bent disagreed.
“The court does not believe Mr. Calloway will abide by conditions of release under his current circumstance,” Bent wrote.
“He has already been charged with multiple violations of conditions of release and even considering the prohibition on consumption of alcohol to be ill advised, given his likely addiction to the substance, he has apparently failed to abide by this court’s order that he not leave his residence with alcohol in his system.”
Bent found that the state has strong evidence in the cases against Calloway.
The judge cited a police affidavit to say that he has “little doubt” that Calloway has ignored the prohibition on driving.
“Without specific and effective intervention, this court believes Mr. Calloway will commit the same offenses,” Bent wrote.
The judge noted that Calloway was last charged with drunken driving in 2009, and has been in treatment since then.
Bent said he would reconsider this under certain circumstances, including successful completion of residential rehabilitation and after-care programs, if Calloway and his attorney make that proposal.
“The court issues this order with the circumstances of the COVID epidemic in mind,” Bent wrote.
“But simply put, as he currently is, Mr. Calloway presents a risk to the general public which cannot be ameliorated by simple court admonishments not to drive or not to drink …”
