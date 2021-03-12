NEWPORT CITY — An Orleans Superior Court judge on Friday morning ordered Newport businessman Andre Desautels to comply with Vermont Gov. Phil Scott’s mask mandate.
In granting a permanent injunction, Judge Mary Miles Teachout said the governor’s emergency orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic requiring masks and other protections in retail businesses like Desautels’ print shop on Main Street are constitutional.
Teachout also said Desautels as a business owner who works in his shop is covered by the mandate.
Desautels is considering an appeal.
Teachout issued her order after a three-day hearing in civil court in Newport City on the merits of a lawsuit by Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan, who asked the court to find Desautels and his business HNR Desautels LLC, now called Derby Port Press, in violation of the mandate and rules.
Desautels lost his UPS franchise after news broke that he was not following the mask mandate.
Desautels told the judge he has not worn a mask in the shop for a year, ever since the governor first issued emergency orders, and said he will not wear one. He also has not required his employee to wear a mask because of an illness but the judge noted that he did not provide a sneeze guard or shield as a recommended alternative to protect her and customers.
“Mr. Desautels stated clearly at the hearing that his intent is to not wear a mask,” Teachout wrote in her order.
“There is no evidence that he will not be continuing business operations in some manner after this date. With or without evidence of future business operations, injunctive relief is warranted under 20 V.S.A. § 40 (c) to compel compliance with the Agency of Commerce and Community Development rules.”
Teachout cited both state and defense expert witnesses who agreed that masks can block transmission of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 between people and that the more precautions are taken the better.
She did not react to defense testimony and arguments that masks in general aren’t effective protection against the virus and that seeking community spread and herd immunity is a better option.
Teachout will hold a hearing on April 22 to address the state’s request for civil penalties. Desautels could face up to $1,000 a day for every day he is found in violation of the mask mandate.
“While I am pleased with the court’s decision, I remain troubled by the fact that this entire situation was completely avoidable,” Donovan said Friday morning.
“To the Vermonters and Vermont business owners who have done the right thing throughout this pandemic and followed the governor’s orders, I thank you.”
Bucknam commented on the judge’s order and what’s next.
“I have a great deal of respect for Judge Teachout, but I think her ruling is wrong on the law. We are discussing an appeal.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.