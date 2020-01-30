Judge Orders Trial In First Congregational Church Lawsuit

The First Congregational Church of St. Johnsbury in Breezy Hill Road on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (Photo By Todd Wellington)

Judge Mary Miles Teachout has ordered the scheduling of a one-day trial to hear the lawsuit filed by five members of the First Congregational Church of St. Johnsbury against its minister and two other parishioners. The court also appointed an interim treasurer to handle church finances while the case is pending.

According to court documents, the lawsuit stems from an internal power struggle at the church on Breezy Hill Road and includes allegations of assault and racial discrimination.

