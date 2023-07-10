Judge Rejects Drug Felon’s Motion Arguing Ineffective Legal Counsel In Fatal Overdose
Mason Therriault

A Coos Superior Court judge has rejected a drug felon’s claim that he had ineffective legal counsel when he pleaded guilty in a fatal drug overdose case.

The decision affirms a sentence of at least two years for Mason R. Therriault, 30, of Groveton.

