Judge Rejects Drug Felon’s Motion Arguing Ineffective Legal Counsel In Fatal Overdose

A Coos Superior Court judge has rejected a drug felon’s claim that he had ineffective legal counsel when he pleaded guilty in a fatal drug overdose case.
The decision affirms a sentence of at least two years for Mason R. Therriault, 30, of Groveton.
In December, Therriault was indicted by a Coos Superior Court grand jury on a special class felony count of sale of a controlled drug with death resulting, a special class felony count of a subsequent sale of fentanyl in an amount greater than one gram, a Class A felony count of sale of a controlled drug, and two Class A felony counts of possession of a controlled drug.
Authorities said he sold the fentanyl to Evan Laundry, 25, of Groveton, who died several hours later, on or about Oct. 5.
In February, Therriault, who was represented by defense attorney Leonard Harden, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to an amended special class felony sale of fentanyl in an amount greater than one gram.
While the sentence carries 4 to 8 years in prison, Therriault is eligible for two years off the 4-year minimum on condition of good behavior and completion of required programs.
In May, Therriault filed a motion with the court arguing that he had ineffective legal counsel, claiming that his attorney did not work on his case and had put him in a position where he had to take a plea.
He also filed a motion seeking the court transcripts.
On July 3, Judge Peter Bornstein denied the motions without issuing a formal court order or holding a court hearing.
On Monday, Harden said he is limited on what he can say about the Therriault case but did say that he believes justice was served and that the average death resulting charge carries a prison sentence of 5 to 10 years.
“He had a lot of very serious charges and having a death resulting charge get dismissed and the deal he accepted after a full colloquy is a very good deal,” said Harden.
