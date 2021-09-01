BURLINGTON — A federal judge has denied more than 40 self-filed motions by a Vermont defendant charged with abducting a woman, crossing state lines, and sexually assaulting her in front of her son in Windsor County.
Everett A. Simpson, 44, most recently from St. Johnsbury, had filed about 4 dozen defense motions, including 11 requests seeking dismissal of the criminal case, two other motions to remove the prosecutors and one motion to disqualify the judge. All were rejected this week by Senior Federal Judge Williams K. Sessions III.
Simpson has pleaded not guilty to two kidnapping charges involving a mother and child and two interstate transportation of stolen car counts.
Sessions also appears to have granted a prosecution request for some kind of competency test to see if he should stand trial. The opinion and order were ordered sealed by Sessions on Tuesday and the docket entry does not give any public reason for the sealing or his findings.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office had made two requests to the judge. They asked the judge to determine if Simpson was competent to stand trial and whether the defendant was competent to represent himself at a federal trial.
It was unclear the status of the motion about allowing Simpson to represent himself.
Court records list at least six defense lawyers having been dismissed from the high-profile case since Simpson was arrested in January 2019. He does have the assistance of a stand-by lawyer appointed by the court.
A request on behalf of this newspaper was made Wednesday to the Court Clerk’s Office seeking an unsealing of the two orders. Court Clerk Jeff Eaton reported later Judge Sessions reviewed the request and said both orders would remain under seal. The documents deal with personal information and questions about competency.
During the court hearing on all the pending motions last month, a suggestion was made for a closed-door session to consider some of the information that the prosecution had filed dealing with competency issues.
Simpson initially did not object to a reporter being present, but then New York lawyer Lawrence Elmen Jr., who the court has appointed as stand-by counsel, whispered in his ear. Simpson then objected.
When a newspaper reporter raised an objection to close the public hearing, Sessions agreed to a half-hour break to allow the newspaper to consult with a First Amendment lawyer.
When court resumed, a prosecutor told Sessions that U.S. Department of Justice regulations require prosecutors to fight against or remain neutral on closing courtrooms to the public, unless approval is obtained in advance from the Deputy Attorney General in Washington, D.C.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Lasher said he thought he could make proper legal arguments without disclosing items filed under seal earlier on the competency issue.
Sessions said between the filings and listening to Simpson for about an hour the court could make findings.
Simpson did have some luck serving as his own lawyer. One motion was approved. The judge agreed Simpson, who is jailed awaiting trial, could have help getting copies of documents made.
Five other motions were split decisions. Sessions granted in part and denied in part four motions seeking various kinds of relief in the case. The last motion focused on excluding witnesses.
The case began to unfold in January 2019 when Simpson was charged with a series of crimes, including aggravated assault on a state trooper following a car chase. A judge released him on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019 on a bond with conditions, including that he report to Valley Vista, a drug rehabilitation center in Bradford.
The judge told Valley Vista it had to alert police immediately if Simpson fled the facility. He arrived that evening about 11 p.m., but by the following day at 9:47 a.m. Simpson was reported missing by Valley Vista, state police said.
On Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, Simpson reportedly forced the 23-year-old woman and her 4-year-old son into their vehicle at the Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester and drove to White River Junction, police said. The woman secured a hotel room and Simpson reportedly sexually assaulted her while her son watched, police have maintained. Simpson has maintained the woman consented.
The woman and boy got away when Simpson left the hotel room and she alerted Hartford Police, which obtained an arrest warrant for Simpson at about 3:20 a.m. on Jan. 6, 2019. It charged him with suspicion of kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault, interference with access to emergency services, aggravated operation without owner’s consent, and violation of conditions of release, police said.
Meanwhile, Simpson reportedly stole another vehicle and eventually made it to Pennsylvania, police said. An automatic license plate reader alerted police that the vehicle was stolen, and a chase ensued with Simpson eventually crashing and police in Upper Darby Township arresting him, officials said.
The Vermont State Police officials have admitted they bungled their part of the Simpson case by not seeking an arrest warrant or issuing a news release to warn the public he had escaped from Valley Vista. State police also said it never issued a general police broadcast to other law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for Simpson.
State police said in December 2019 that it settled out of court with the victims by paying $300,000 to the woman and $100,000 to her son.
Meridan Behavioral Health and OAS, which operates Valley Vista, also were sued in the same lawsuit in Vermont Superior Court in Burlington. Claims against them were settled earlier this year, but the outcomes are unknown.
Based in Minnesota, Meridian formerly owned OAS. It sold its interest in OAS in March 2020 to former owners Richard DiStefano and John Duffy, who founded Valley Vista in 2004 and operated it until selling to Meridian in 2017.
