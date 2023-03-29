Judge Rejects Murder Conspirator’s Bid For Reduced Sentence

Calling the nature of the crime “horrific,” a Grafton Superior Court judge has denied a reduction-in-sentence request from a Littleton man who in 2016 conspired to murder a police informant and drove the getaway car.
In September, Nicholas Skidmore, 28, who acted as his own attorney, filed a petition to suspend the remainder of his minimum sentence of eight years so he can be paroled.
He cited RSA 651:20, which allows any person sentenced to state prison for at least six years to bring a petition to suspend the remaining sentence after that inmate has served at least four years or two-thirds of the minimum sentence.
In May 2017, after having been held in the Grafton County House of Corrections since late May 2016, a few days after the murder, Skidmore pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, for a sentence of 13 to 30 years in New Hampshire State Prison, with five years off his minimum sentence for later admitting his guilt in the plot and helping with the investigation.
He also pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit witness tampering (retaliation) for a prison sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years, all of which was suspended on the condition of 10 years of good behavior.
Skidmore was formally sentenced in February 2019 and given credit (996 days of pre-trial confinement) for time served in county jail.
In November 2022, following Skidmore’s petition for a suspension of his minimum sentence, prosecutors from the office of the New Hampshire Attorney General objected, arguing that the facts of the case warrant no suspension, Skidmore lied to investigators in his first police interview, the morning after the murder, and Skidmore agreed he would serve his minimum sentence of eight years following a fully negotiated plea deal.
They noted that Skidmore’s earliest parole eligibility is June 2024.
A court hearing on Skidmore’s petition was held on Jan. 23.
Last week, on March 23, the judge denied his request.
“While the court acknowledges the defendant’s sincere expressions of remorse for his actions and recognizes his generally good behavior and consistent efforts at rehabilitation while incarcerated, the court, in reaching its decision, has given significant weight to the horrific nature of the defendant’s crime …, the life-changing impact of that crime on the victim’s family, and the sentencing court’s apparent and appropriate focus on punishment and deterrence in crafting the defendant’s sentences,” wrote Judge Lawrence MacLeod, who was the sentencing judge in 2019.
MacLeod noted that the court, in May 2022, previously accepted the New Hampshire Department of Corrections’ decision to allow Skidmore to participate in a work release program.
Citing case law to support his denial to suspend the remaining sentence, MacLeod said, “This court is personally familiar with the circumstances of the defendant’s crime, as it presided over the cases involving the defendant’s co-conspirators, including Damion Yeargle, who shot Robert Pierog. The defendant has been adjudicated guilty of conspiring with Yeargle and Quade Kadle to murder Pierog and actively furthered that conspiracy by acting as a driver and lookout for the murderer.
“Under the common law, the defendant’s actions would have constituted felony murder,” wrote the judge. “While the court commends the defendant for the positive steps he has taken toward rehabilitation during his incarceration and encourages him to continue on that path, the court holds, nevertheless, that to suspend any portion of the defendant’s minimum sentence of incarceration would only serve to undermine the obvious goals of the court’s sentencing orders relative to punishment and deterrence, particularly with regard to the general deterrence given the grievous nature of his crimes.”
Skidmore conspired with Kadle, 25, of Jefferson, and Yeargle, 28, of Littleton, to murder Pierog, 22, who had been an informant for Bethlehem police.
On the night of May 27, 2016, after Skidmore drove Kadle and Yeargle to Pierog’s apartment on West Main Street in Littleton, Kadle called Pierog down the steps on the pretext of Skidmore needing a place to sleep that night.
Yeargle then shot Pierog 10 times, execution-style. Pierog died at the scene.
Evidence, including the discarded rifle, rubber gloves and bandanas worn by the trio to hide their identities and limit fingerprints, were later found by police and traced back to the perpetrators using DNA analysis.
Yeargle pleaded guilty to second-degree murder knowing and conspiracy to first-degree murder for a prison sentence of 36 to 72 years.
Kadle pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit witness tampering (retaliation) for a prison sentence of 13 to 30 years.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.