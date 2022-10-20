Judge Rejects Murderer’s Bid To Withdraw Guilty Plea

Damion Yeargle, of Littleton, seen here at Grafton Superior Court in April 2018, has been appointed new legal counsel in his attempt to have the court to set aside his pleas of guilty in the 2016 murder of a police informant. (File photo by Robert Blechl)
Agreeing with state prosecutors that a defendant who has pleaded guilty and wants to later withdraw his plea bears the burden to prove his plea was made involuntarily, unknowingly and unintelligently, a Grafton Superior Court judge has rejected a bid by a murderer from Littleton to withdraw his pleas.
In a 10-page order issued on Oct. 14, Grafton Superior Court Judge Lawrence MacLeod granted a motion by the office of the New Hampshire Attorney General requesting that the court dismiss the motion by Damion Yeargle, 27, of Littleton, to withdraw his pleas of guilty to second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in exchange for a jury trial on the case merits.
Conspiring with two other men, Quade Kadle, 25, of Jefferson, and Nicholas Skidmore, 28, of Littleton, Yeargle was the trigger man in the May 2016 fatal shooting of Robert Pierog, 22, a Littleton resident who had been an informant for Bethlehem police, which prosecutors said was at least a partial motive in the killing.
After pleading guilty at a plea and sentencing hearing in May 2018, Yeargle is serving a sentence of 36 to 72 years in state prison. He is currently housed in the Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility in Berlin.
In his bid to withdraw his plea, Yeargle made two main arguments, one, that the attorneys who negotiated his pleas told him if the case proceeded to trial his great-grandmother would be incarcerated for refusing to testify against him, and two, that he was taking medications for mental health issues that impaired his mental functioning.
“To the extent defense counsel indicated that the grandmother’s refusal to testify would result in incarceration, the court is not convinced such advice was inaccurate or misleading, rendering the defendant’s plea invalid,” wrote MacLeod. “Although the defendant’s pleadings express the belief that his grandmother would not have agreed to testify against him, the only identified basis for that belief is that he and his grandmother were ‘very close.” This assertion is insufficient to demonstrate that the defendant was so convinced she would refuse to testify that he believed proceeding to trial was certain to result in her incarceration.”
On the issue concerning Yeargle’s medications, MacLeod said “the transcript of the plea hearing demonstrates that the court fully explored the defendant’s mental clarity that day, including his ability to understand the nature of the proceedings and the advice of counsel, as well as the degree to which the defendant’s medications impacted those issues.”
Nevertheless, Yeargle “now asserts that the unnamed medications he took at the time of the hearing impaired his mental clarity to such a degree that his guilty pleas were not knowing, intentional, or voluntary,” said MacLeod. “During the September 14, 2022, hearing, the defendant again failed to identify the medication(s) at issue. Further, although he listed a number of purported side effects, he did not identify his source. On this record, the court concludes the defendant has made an insufficient showing with respect to this issue, as well.”
And during the hearing on Sept. 14, Yeargle did not identify which evidence he believes would have been suppressed if defense counsel had filed a motion to suppress certain evidence, nor did he assert that the suppression of any evidence would have caused him to proceed to trial rather than plead guilty to the charges, wrote the judge.
Yeargle had asserted that his defense counsel rejected a capped peal offer of 40 years, but that assertion is not supported by competent evidence, said MacLeod.
Lastly, Yeargle argued his plea was involuntary because he thought he was only pleading guilty to a charge of an accomplice.
But upon review, that assertion “stands in direct conflict with the transcript of the lengthy plea hearing,” said MacLeod. “The court described the charge as ‘second-degree murder, principal or accomplice,’ following which the defendant entered a plea of guilty concerning same.”
