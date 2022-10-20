Judge Rejects Murderer’s Bid To Withdraw Guilty Plea
Damion Yeargle, of Littleton, seen here at Grafton Superior Court in April 2018, has been appointed new legal counsel in his attempt to have the court to set aside his pleas of guilty in the 2016 murder of a police informant. (File photo by Robert Blechl)

Agreeing with state prosecutors that a defendant who has pleaded guilty and wants to later withdraw his plea bears the burden to prove his plea was made involuntarily, unknowingly and unintelligently, a Grafton Superior Court judge has rejected a bid by a murderer from Littleton to withdraw his pleas.

In a 10-page order issued on Oct. 14, Grafton Superior Court Judge Lawrence MacLeod granted a motion by the office of the New Hampshire Attorney General requesting that the court dismiss the motion by Damion Yeargle, 27, of Littleton, to withdraw his pleas of guilty to second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in exchange for a jury trial on the case merits.

