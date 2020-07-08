ST. JOHNSBURY — Despite his harsh review of public defenders, Scott Favreau was told Wednesday in Caledonia Superior Court that he needs one to guide him in his probation violation case.
Favreau, 37, who was sentenced 40 years to life in prison – all suspended – except 30 years to serve for killing his stepmother in February 2000, is facing a probation violation charge for committing a crime while on furlough last fall.
The hearing before Judge Michael Harris Wednesday was a chance for Favreau to contend that he would be better off on his own defending against the probation violation charge. Favreau appeared by video conference from a room at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury. Also appearing by video were State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski and Public Defender Alan Franklin. Judge Harris sat masked at the bench in the courtroom.
“It’s been my experience through public defenders that they’re seriously overworked and they lack the time to really put in any effort to represent us,” said Favreau. “I’d like to at least be able to fight for myself and not have to sit by while somebody who I’m pretty sure hasn’t been able to put the time and effort in tries to represent me,” said Favreau.
Judge Harris was intent on Favreau recognizing the benefits of a lawyer on his side.
“You may feel that the public defenders are overworked,” he said. “Same token they have years of experience and something you lack, legal training.”
Favreau got specific with his critique by singling out his current court-appointed public defender. “I have zero faith in Mr. Franklin,” he said. He cited lack of response and complained that Franklin seemed willing to go along with the state’s offer to revoke probation and have Favreau serve his full minimum.
He also was critical about others in a position to determine his fate.
“It’s been my experience that every single time I’ve dealt with authority they’ve always thrown the max at me and I don’t stand a chance,” Favreau said. “I totally believe in justice and absolutely agree that I should be punished, but I honestly feel like the positive stuff that I’ve done should be weighed into that, and it’s been my experience that it never is. Whatever the prosecution wants or what [Department Of Corrections] wants has always been what’s happened.”
“I feel like no matter who I have on my side that the court is biased and that I’m going to get the worst there is, so if that’s the case I just want to fend for myself,” he said.
The judge called Favreau’s assessment “fatalistic” and said there is no foregone conclusion to Favreau’s current case.
“The system is not one that’s automatically stacked,” said Judge Harris. “Maybe some of the results you’ve had haven’t been to your liking … I would not be so quick to throw your hands up at the system.”
Favreau jumped in to say everyone had already made up their minds, but the judge cut him off. “You don’t know what I’m going to do, Sir,” he said to Favreau.
A major concern for the judge was that there was some question about the process of Favreau’s change of plea in December to a charge of aiding in the commission of a burglary at a Stowe jewelry store. The case was handled in Lamoille Superior Court. Both Franklin and Zaleski agreed that there was reason to examine the process further to ensure it was handled fairly.
The judge was Favreau needs to speak to an attorney about the change of plea concerns before he will consider moving forward with the probation of violation charge or any further effort by Favreau to represent himself.
Despite the opportunity to readdress his change of plea, which would possibly impact the violation of probation charge, Favreau continued his assertion that nothing good would come out of it and he just wanted to resolve all the charges and get sent to a prison outside of Vermont.
“I feel like it’s not going to matter in the end,” Favreau said. “You guys are going to do whatever it is you’re going to do and probably already have your minds set, so if it’s possible that you just sentence me today because I want to go out of state.
“I guess at the end of the day I’ve come to accept the fact that I’m probably going to do the next 10 years in jail or seven years in jail or whatever it is, so whatever is going to move this forward quicker so I can just get it over with and get out of state will be fine with me,” he said.
The judge refused his effort to conclude the case with Favreau admitting the violation.
“I’m not looking to prolong this for any reason per se, Mr. Favreau, it’s because this isn’t a stacked deck that I am doing these steps,” said Judge Harris. “I do not feel comfortable going forward on this violation of probation matter until you have the opportunity to discuss with counsel this matter and any possible challenges or changes to the Lamoille change of plea.”
The counsel Favreau will get will not come from Franklin.
“I would ask given Mr. Favreau’s opinion of my services in this matter my request would be that perhaps appointment of a new attorney would be in order,” said Franklin.
The judge agreed and attorney Laura Wilson is expected to now serve as Favreau’s pubic defender.
