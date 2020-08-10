Judge Releases Lunenburg Man Over Objections By Essex State’s Attorney

Jonathan M. Fuller in Caledonia Superior Court on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. (Photo By Todd Wellington)

A Lunenburg man who has been racking up criminal charges in three different Vermont counties this past year was released Monday despite an argument by Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi that there were plenty of reasons why the court should impose cash bail.

Jonathan M. Fuller, 33, was arraigned on one count of violating probation related to a 2018 conviction of leaving the scene of a crash in Lunenburg. Fuller denied the allegation and was released by Judge Michael J. Harris on conditions of release after signing a $2,500 appearance bond.

