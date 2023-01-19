Judge Releases Lyndonville Man Who Fled Police With No Bail, No Conditions

A Lyndonville man who allegedly violated conditions of release, failed to appear in court for a criminal arraignment and then fled police for two days was released without bail or conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron on Tuesday.
Alan M. Tanguay, 31, pleaded not guilty to his new charges and was released on personal recognizance by Judge Jiron.
Tanguay, who has a prior criminal record, failed to appear in court on Jan. 9 for arraignment on charges of violating conditions of release and driving with a suspended license for drunken driving.
Caledonia Superior Court
Judge Jiron then issued an arrest warrant with bail set at $100.
Three days later, on Jan 12, Lyndonville Police went to Tanguay’s place of employment in Lyndonville in an attempt to locate him on the outstanding warrant.
Police said that while they spoke with the business owner at the entrance to the company warehouse, Tanguay fled from a side exit.
Ofc. Jason Harris followed Tanguay’s footprints in the snow while Officer Dan Renaudette searched with a cruiser.
Ofc. Harris followed Tanguay’s footprints down to Williams Street over to Raymond Street and then to East Street.
The tracks lead Ofc. Harris to an address on East Street to which Tanguay has ties.
Police Chief Jack Harris then joined the search and Officers Harris and Renaudette searched the address with the resident’s consent. But Tanguay was not located.
The next day, on Jan. 13, police said they located Tanguay’s vehicle back in the driveway of his residence. But once again Tanguay was not located.
But police believed Tanguay might be at the East Street address and Ofc. Harris located Tanguay in the driveway of that residence and took him into custody.
Tanguay also had conditions of release not to be at that address or to have contact with the resident there.
Police said the court was notified that Tanguay was in custody on the arrest warrant but Judge Jiron ordered that he be cited and released without posting the $100 bail.
Prosecutors said at Tanguay’s arraignment that he has six other pending criminal cases and a lifetime suspension for drunken driving.
