Judge Releases Lyndonville Man Who Fled Police With No Bail, No Conditions
A Lyndonville man who allegedly violated conditions of release, failed to appear in court for a criminal arraignment and then fled police for two days was released without bail or conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron on Tuesday.

Alan M. Tanguay, 31, pleaded not guilty to his new charges and was released on personal recognizance by Judge Jiron.

