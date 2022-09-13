Judge Releases Wheelock Man Over Prosecutor’s Safety Concerns
Jeremy Currier

A Wheelock man accused of setting up a roadblock on Burroughs Road and assaulting a state trooper with a log was released by Judge Justin P. Jiron on Friday.

But Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski made it clear that she was very concerned about the judge’s decision.

