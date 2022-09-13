Judge Releases Wheelock Man Over Prosecutor’s Safety Concerns

A Wheelock man accused of setting up a roadblock on Burroughs Road and assaulting a state trooper with a log was released by Judge Justin P. Jiron on Friday.
But Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski made it clear that she was very concerned about the judge’s decision.
“The state’s position is this is an unsafe situation,” said Zaleski.
Jeremy Currier, 46, pleaded not guilty to charges of felony aggravated assault on a police officer and carrying a dangerous weapon while committing a felony. Currier has also been charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest.
Currier was then released on conditions by Judge Jiron under a 24-hour curfew at his residence located at 1589 Burroughs Road.
Currier, who has suspected mental health issues and was carrying a loaded handgun during the alleged incident, told police he was a federal agent and that he blocked the roadway due to “electricity,” according to court documents.
Currier’s initial arraignment on the charges early last week was postponed by Judge Jiron until an inpatient competency evaluation of Currier could be completed. However, the evaluation is not complete yet.
Zaleski also requested an Extreme Risk Protection Order from the court allowing for the removal of all firearms from Currier’s residence. The request was denied by Judge Jiron so Zaleski re-filed the request with the court which was granted by Caledonia Civil Court Judge Thomas J. Devine.
Currier is facing a possible sentence of up to 23 years in prison and $12,000 in fines.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.