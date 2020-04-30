Judge Reverses Order To Bar Media From Hearing

Caledonia Superior Court Judge Michael J. Harris has reversed his decisions this week to bar the public from a criminal court motion hearing and to seal the hearing records.
“The court concludes it erred in closing the 4/28/20 hearing and seeking to seal the hearing record,” wrote Judge Harris in an entry order filed on Wednesday.
Caledonia Superior Court
On Tuesday, the court was hearing a motion filed by Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski in the case of Walden resident Carrie J. Legus - who stands accused of pulling a gun on an employee of a Route 15 store over the weekend.
According to court documents, the state was asking the judge to order Legis to undergo a competency/sanity evaluation.
But Legus, who is an attorney and is representing herself, asked the court remove media members from the courtroom for the hearing.
The judge complied with the request, removed the media and ordered the hearing records sealed.
But on Wednesday, the judge changed his mind.
“The court vacates it’s oral order to seal the proceedings from the 4/28/2020 hearing,” wrote Judge Harris in his order.
“The nature of the hearing and proceeding was not one that raised any substantial probability that the defendant’s right to a fair trail would be compromised. While issues relating to a defendant’s mental and or emotional condition may be relevant to certain bail or release condition/risk of pretrial flight determinations and involve what may otherwise be private matters, such privacy interests do not in themselves overcome the right for such matters to be heard in a public hearing.”
Police say Legus, 58, pointed a loaded handgun at “Butch’s Harvest’ore” employee Karlyn Brown, 41, just before 1 p.m. on Sunday.
On Monday, Legus pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court to a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment and was released on the conditions she not possess firearms, not have contact with Brown, stay 300 feet away from “Butch’s Harvest’ore” and turn all firearms that are stored at her residence over to the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department.
According to the Vermont Judiciary web site, Legus has been a licensed Vermont attorney in good standing since 1996.
Police said she was armed with a loaded .380 Rugar LCP handgun. Legus was taken into custody and a mental health screener was contacted to perform an assessment on Legus.
If convicted, Legus faces a possible sentence of up to one year in prison and a $1,000 fine.
