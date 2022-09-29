Judge Justin P. Jiron has rewarded Kyle Goodell for his good behavior over the past year by loosening his criminal conditions of release.
“I think that the way to encourage good behavior is to reward good behavior,” said the judge.
Goodell, 24, of Waterford, has been charged with helping an alleged drug dealer beat his own brother, Matthew Goodell, 27, at a Barnet residence last year as well as another man in St. Johnsbury.
Goodell pleaded not guilty to charges of felony burglary and aiding in the commission of an aggravated assault with a weapon and was released on a 24-hour curfew into the custody of a court-ordered custodian - his father Walter Goodell.
Caledonia Superior Court
But Goodell’s defense attorney, Amy Davis of Davis Legal Solutions, recently told the court that Goodell has been a “model defendant” over the past year and asked the court to remove the court-ordered custodian and the curfew from the list of conditions.
“Of everybody that was arrested in connection with these alleged incidents, he is the only one who has not incurred any violations of conditions of release,” said Davis during a court hearing on Wednesday. “He has not incurred any new charges. He’s been great. He comes to court when he’s told….I think at this juncture, Kyle has proven above and beyond that these conditions are overly restrictive…”
The Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office opposed the relaxation of conditions on Kyle Goodell.
But Judge Jiron agreed with Attorney Davis and removed the court-ordered custodian requirement and scaled back the 24-hour curfew to a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.
“I tend to be of the mind that if a person is able to abide by conditions and shows that they can comply that it may be appropriate to relax those conditions over time,” said Judge Jiron.
Walter Goodell sat with his son at the defense table during the hearing on Wednesday. Walter Goodell is a retired Vermont State Police Major who served for 28 years.
Kyle Goodell is accused of helping Jashawn L. “Rico” Hunter, 34, of Bloomfield, Conn., with the beating of his brother.
Hunter has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges in connection with the alleged incident and has now reached a pending plea agreement with state prosecutors.
“On September 6-7, 2021, Mr. Hunter entered the home of Matthew Goodell,” wrote Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski in court documents. “He was armed with a firearm; dragged Mr. Goodell from sleeping in his bed and proceeded to beat him throughout the course of the night on the 6th. During the beating, Mr. Hunter threatened Goodell; put a gun in his mouth; and repeatedly beat him with both the firearm and his fists.”
Kyle Goodell is accused by police of assisting Hunter during the beating.
Matthew Goodell, who escaped from the ongoing assault out a bathroom window, suffered multiple head and face injuries including a fractured cheekbone.
Police say Kyle Goodell also accompanied Hunter as they illegally entered an apartment at 59 Cote Court in St. Johnsbury and assaulted another alleged victim identified as Jonathan Bushey, 23, by striking him in the head with a firearm resulting in a two-inch gash in Bushey’s head.
