ST. JOHNSBURY — A judge in Caledonia County ruled on Tuesday that a man accused of going on a car vandalism spree in St. Johnsbury, claiming the FBI was to blame for his behavior, is not mentally fit to face prosecution.
Micael Bizuneh, 33, currently being held at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport, was determined by Judge Justin Jiron incompetent to stand trial for crimes he allegedly committed on Dec. 6. Bizuneh will be considered for possible hospitalization due to his mental health.
The judge’s decision follows a court hearing on April 20 in which the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office questioned whether Bizuneh was intentionally using mental health symptoms to manipulate the criminal justice system in order to avoid criminal prosecution.
“This is a very savvy, experienced defendant,” said Deputy State’s Attorney Maria Byford at the April hearing. “He’s not a person who is afraid of the system or unfamiliar with the system… Just because he’s suffering from a mental illness doesn’t mean that he’s not capable of exaggerating his symptoms. He knows what works… I would just argue that the fact that he has a mental illness and the fact that he exaggerated his symptoms to avoid criminal liability aren’t mutually exclusive.”
Judge Jiron made the decision that Bizuneh was not trying to work the criminal justice system to his advantage. The judge said he found reports by Dr. John Hearn, a forensic psychiatrist, valid.
“While the Court is not obligated to follow Dr. Hearn’s opinion, the Court does find that his opinion is supported by the facts, in particular his own observations of Mr. Bizuneh’s paranoia and delusional belief that the FBI is following, surveilling and harassing him,” wrote Judge Jiron. “Mr. Bizuneh’s behavior in vandalizing motor vehicles in an attempt to thwart the FBI is also consistent. He does not appear to engage in random acts of vandalism but targets cars in particular. This would support the belief that he is reacting to some internal stimuli as opposed to a general desire to destroy property.”
Bizuneh has amassed 10 open criminal dockets in six different counties since he arrived in Vermont two years ago. He was charged with 21 counts of unlawful mischief for his alleged vandalism in St. Johnsbury Village on Dec. 6, 2021. He is accused of smashing windshields and gouging the paint of vehicles. When arrested by St. Johnsbury Police the day after the vandalism, he asserted that the FBI was making him damage the vehicles. He told police he would continue to damage property when he is released.
Bizuneh racked up even more charges during his first stay at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury by punching a female corrections officer in the face without warning on Sept. 4, 2019. The punch fractured the officer’s sinus bone.
More recently, he allegedly assaulted a police officer in Montpelier. The officer was responding to reports of Bizuneh’s behavior that reportedly involved breaking windshield wipers, throwing rocks at pedestrians, tossing chunks of snow and ice at moving motor vehicles, kicking and banging on doors, yelling and screaming profanities.
While testifying at the April hearing, Dr. Hearn said Bizuneh told him car vandalism alleviates the pressure applied on him by the FBI.
“He says that when he does disruptive things, that they stop,” said Dr. Hearn. “The voices and the torture from the FBI go away when he vandalizes the cars that he believes they have bugged electronically.”
The date of the hospitalization hearing has not been set. Judge Jiron noted that Bizuneh will be appointed a guardian ad litem to assist him. If the need for hospitalization is not established, Bizuneh would be free to re-enter a community.
The last time Bizuneh left a secure hospital setting was the same day he allegedly went on the St. Johnsbury vandalism spree after the state’s motel voucher program found him a bed at Fairbanks Inn.
