St. Johnsbury Defense Attorney David Sleigh has long argued that his client was not texting behind the wheel when his car hit and killed an oncoming motorcyclist in 2020.
But Judge Justin P. Jiron has now ruled against Attorney Sleigh’s motion that the court should not admit the State’s evidence of the defendant’s cell phone use on the day of the collision.
David Rath, 44, of Kirby, is accused of causing the death of East Burke resident Philip Barrett, 43, during a collision on Red Village Road in Lyndon.
Caledonia Superior Court
“The evidence of Defendant’s cell phone use on the day of the collision is relevant,” wrote Judge Jiron in his ruling. “This is because the evidence that Defendant sent a text and received a text within minutes of the accident makes the fact that Defendant was using his phone while driving more probable.”
The state has argued that Rath was actually looking down at his phone and texting or reading a text immediately before the collision.
Police say Rath was operating a westbound silver Subaru Forester when it allegedly crossed the center line into the path of three eastbound motorcyclists. Barrett was pronounced dead at the scene, and two others were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say Rath was texting with his wife just before the crash occurred.
But Sleigh has said the evidence shows Rath was not texting when the crash occurred.
“Evidence derived from Defendant’s cell phone that shows a text message was sent from the phone approximately five minutes prior to the collision and another received approximately four minutes prior to the collision,” wrote Attorney Sleigh in a motion asking the court to exclude all “texting evidence” from the case.
In a sentencing memo, Attorney Sleigh said Rath did make a tragic mistake while driving on Red Village Road.
“As Defendant approached the curve, he looked down to check his vehicle’s instrumentation and heater controls,” wrote Sleigh in his memo. “While looking down, Defendant’s vehicle crossed over the yellow center line into the east bound lane. Defendant, after looking down, returned his attention to the roadway and saw that he was about to strike an oncoming group of motorcyclists operating in the east bound lane. He struck the lead motorcycle and the collision killed the operator, Phillip Barrett….The tragic consequence of David’s momentary inattention is immeasurable.”
Rath has pleaded not guilty to charges of gross, negligent operation with death resulting and two counts of gross negligent operation with serious physical injury resulting.
Rath is currently facing a possible sentence of up to 45 years in prison and $45,000 in fines if convicted on all the charges.
