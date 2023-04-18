Judge Rules Against Special Election For Orleans State’s Attorney
Buy Now

Farzana Leyva

Superior Court Judge Daniel Richardson has ruled against holding a special election to determine who will be the Orleans County State’s Attorney.

St. Johnsbury defense attorney David Sleigh had questioned the appointment of Farzna Leyva by Gov. Phil Scott earlier this year, arguing that state law prohibits the appointment of a state’s attorney by the governor once the previous state’s attorney’s term has expired.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments