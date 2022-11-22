Judge Rules For Town In Junk Property Case

A photo showing the West Burke property belonging to Howard Bailey is labeled as an exhibit at a state environmental court hearing. (Contributed Photo)

A judge with the environmental court ruled on Tuesday that the town of Burke can access private property to clean it up.

The decision by Judge Thomas Walsh authorizes agents contracted by the town to enter the Route 5, West Burke property of Howard Bailey and remove all items of trash and junk including unregistered vehicles.

