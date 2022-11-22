Judge Rules For Town In Junk Property Case

A judge with the environmental court ruled on Tuesday that the town of Burke can access private property to clean it up.
The decision by Judge Thomas Walsh authorizes agents contracted by the town to enter the Route 5, West Burke property of Howard Bailey and remove all items of trash and junk including unregistered vehicles.
The court order is the pathway to the actual cleanup of a property littered with junk and under town scrutiny for more than two years.
“I’m very pleased with the decision as it allows us to go in and clean up the property,” said Mike Harris, Burke Zoning Administrator. The property is at 2582 U.S. Route 5.
Harris appeared before Judge Walsh via web conference on Tuesday afternoon along with attorney Brice Simon, who is representing the town in the case. Bailey did not appear for the hearing.
Through a series of questions asked by Simon, Harris testified about the efforts he has gone through on the town’s behalf to try to get Bailey to comply with property standards.
“I’ve met with him a countless number of times,” Harris said.
The attorney established for the judge the legal justification for Burke’s efforts to get Bailey to clean up his property in the form of the town’s zoning bylaws and ordinances.
Harris said Bailey does not deny that his property is in violation, but a series of conversations, letters, fines and court action has not prodded Bailey to action.
In terms of the correspondence between Harris and Bailey, a signed agreement from Oct. 11 was offered and accepted as an exhibit to the court that shows Bailey committing to clean up.
The document states that “No items will be visible from the highway or neighboring properties. All unregistered vehicles will be removed, any vehicles remaining will have a current registration. Howard agrees to have this completed by October 17, 2022, 10:00 am.”
Nothing much changed with the property up to and after that date. Harris said he checked the property on Monday, and the junk remains.
“I have not seen any activity that indicates that he is intending on cleaning anything up or moving anything,” Harris said.
Simon also questioned Harris about other documents that go further back in time including a letter sent to Bailey by Harris in April 2021 that threatened the imposition of fines if Bailey didn’t address his property problems. The junk wasn’t removed and fines of $100 a day were initiated in June 2021.
All together a rough calculation of fines that have accumulated against Bailey as of Tuesday is $58,000.
Simon asked Harris why the town of Burke wants the court to intervene and compel Bailey’s compliance. Harris said other property owners in West Burke who are failing to maintain property standards need to see decisive intervention by the court system.
“Everyone is aware that the town is in court with Mr. Bailey and for the town not to receive a judgment to go in and get this property cleaned up would set an example. It would be almost impossible for me to get any type of compliance (with other problem property owners),” Harris said.
Another argument made was an issue of public safety as Harris testified that some of the junk vehicles are “encroaching” on Route 5. Sometimes, he said, people are working on the vehicles and “half their body is literally out on Route 5.” They are in danger, Harris said, as well as the motorists driving by. “If two vehicles meet at a certain time, at a certain point, there most definitely is going to be an accident at some point,” he said.
Judge Walsh was convinced that Burke had justification for compelling Bailey to clean up the property and acknowledged the lengthy effort Harris made to work with Bailey.
“Based on the facts before the court, based on the credible evidence of Mr. Harris, I find that there is clear evidence of noncompliance and a violation,” the judge said.
As part of his judgment, the fine was greatly reduced to $4,200, which was a figure suggested by the town and reflects non-compliance and a $100/day fine from the date of the Oct. 11 agreement. Judge Walsh also decided that the town can access Bailey’s property for the purpose of cleaning it up. This includes removal of all items of junk, junk vehicles and trash. Further, the judgment also allows for the removal of Bailey’s mobile home as the court determined based on evidence presented by Simon that the structure was not a permitted dwelling. Documents show that Bailey received a temporary permit for a trailer on the property that was good for one year in 2018. The plan was that Bailey would build a permanent structure to replace one that had burned on that parcel. That never happened, and the only thing that changed was a different trailer was placed on the property.
Harris said the town will insist Bailey go through the process of seeking a permit for the mobile home. He said he’s unsure what challenges Bailey will face in gaining the permit because he’s unsure if the home meets setback requirements. Harris said he’s never been able to take measurements because there’s too much junk in the way.
The town will work to get the property cleaned up as soon as the judge makes his ruling official as a written decision, Harris said. The cost incurred by the clean-up, which Harris estimated to be $10,000 “on the high end,” will be applied as a lien on Bailey’s property, according to Judge Walsh.
Harris said the decision by the judge will help with current and future efforts to gain compliance. “It definitely should be a clear message to anyone that if they have a violation, they should correct that violation sooner rather than later,” he said.
As for what happens if Bailey violates junk ordinances in the future after the town takes time and incurs expenses to clean up his property, Harris said Bailey will be on a much stricter timeline with the cleanup. “I’m pretty sure the judge will have little to no patience (for future violations on the Bailey property),” he said.
