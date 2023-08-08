Judge Rules Former Governor’s Suit Against Middlebury College Can Proceed

Mead Memorial Chapel at Middlebury College. (Contributed photo)

MIDDLEBURY — A Vermont judge has agreed that a lawsuit against Middlebury College officials for their controversial and unannounced decision to improperly remove the name from the historic Mead Memorial Chapel can proceed.

Dr. John Abner Mead, a former Vermont governor, to mark his 50th class reunion from Middlebury College, donated $75,000 in 1914 to build the iconic Mead Memorial Chapel in the middle of campus to honor his ancestors.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments