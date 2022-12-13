Judge Rules To Keep Alleged NVRH Shooter Behind Bars
Buy Now

Jerry 'Mike' Ramirez appears by video from jail in Caledonia Superior Court on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Caledonia Superior Court Judge Justin P. Jiron has granted the state’s request to keep alleged NVRH killer Jerry “Mike” Ramirez behind bars.

Ramirez, 36, of New York City, is accused of shooting and killing 44-year-old St. Johnsbury resident Vincent Keithan in the parking lot at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital on the morning of March 1.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments