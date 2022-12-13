Judge Rules To Keep Alleged NVRH Shooter Behind Bars

Caledonia Superior Court Judge Justin P. Jiron has granted the state’s request to keep alleged NVRH killer Jerry “Mike” Ramirez behind bars.
Ramirez, 36, of New York City, is accused of shooting and killing 44-year-old St. Johnsbury resident Vincent Keithan in the parking lot at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital on the morning of March 1.
Ramirez pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court in March to charges of aggravated assault and 2nd-degree murder and was ordered held without bail by Judge Jiron.
Caledonia Superior Court
But in August, defense attorney Rob Sussman of Burlington asked the court to consider releasing Ramirez into the custody of his parents, Margarita Ramirez, 61, and Juan Ramirez, 59, at their home in Brooklyn, New York.
Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski was strongly opposed to the release.
On Friday, Judge Jiron issued an Entry Order in favor of the state.
“The State has established, through credible evidence, that the evidence of guilt is great that Mr. Ramirez intentionally and unlawfully killed Mr. Keithan,” wrote Judge Jiron in his ruling. “There are no conditions of release that would adequately ensure Mr. Ramirez’ return to court or protect the community from further acts of violence. The State’s Motion to Hold without Bail is GRANTED.”
Judge Jiron also noted that Keithan was shot in a public place during daylight hours after being pursued by Ramirez for several hours.
“There was speculation from various witnesses that Mr. Ramirez was upset over missing drugs and believed they were possessed by Ms. (Ashley) Lee or Mr. Keithan or both,” wrote the judge. “The willingness to kill another individual over a relatively slight offense suggests that Mr. Ramirez would continue to present a risk to other individuals if released.“
And Ramirez’s quick departure from Vermont and his arrest in New York State following a high-speed chase also seemed to be a factor in the judge’s decision to keep holding Ramirez behind bars.
“Mr. Ramirez left Vermont shortly or immediately after Mr. Keithan was killed,” wrote the judge. “When the police tried to stop his vehicle it fled at high speed. When the vehicle stopped Mr. Ramirez further attempted to flee by running into the woods. This behavior, along with the possession of a large sum of cash suggests a desperate attempt to avoid police and prosecution and weighs considerably against his release.”
Police say Ramirez, who is also known as “Steamy,” is also accused of selling drugs out of a house at 45 Jills Hill Road in South Wheelock.
Ramirez is being held in pre-trial detention at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
He faces a possible sentence of up to life in prison.
