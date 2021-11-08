A judge’s decision in Franklin County last week to dismiss hundreds of criminal cases due to the pandemic has caused a wave of new filings in Northeast Kingdom courts.
Many are motions-to-dismiss filed by NEK defense attorneys on behalf of their clients. They argue that the growing case backlog caused by the pandemic-fueled slow-down of the court system must be addressed.
“These are extraordinary times, with extraordinary backlogs, requiring some common-sense solutions,” said St. Johnsbury Defense Attorney Corby Gary on Monday. “When the ship is going down, you start throwing extra weight overboard in hopes of staying afloat, starting with non-essential or lesser needed items.”
But Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski said Tuesday that justice isn’t that simple.
“It’s concerning,” said Zaleski of the proposed dismissals. “We need to consider the bigger picture. One that includes victims’ rights and public safety.”
On Nov. 4, Franklin County Superior Court Judge Martin Maley decided to dismiss more than 350 criminal cases filed before January 1, 2021, including driving with a suspended license, misdemeanor drug possession, violating conditions of release, unlawful trespass, retail theft, and disorderly conduct.
Judge Maley said it was a necessary move at a time when the court is trying to deal with a dramatic rise in pending criminal cases that went from hundreds before the pandemic to thousands. The judge hung his decision on a clause in the Vermont Rules of Criminal Procedure that allows for judges to dismiss cases in the interest of justice.
Essex County Public Defender and Lyndonville Attorney Laura Wilson, in her motion to dismiss over 30 criminal cases, argued that Judge Maley’s decision should serve as a model for the rest of the state.
“While the sister trial court has no formal precedential authority over this Court, it would be fundamentally unfair for persons charged in one Vermont county to get the benefit of dismissal, but not persons in other counties,” wrote Attorney Wilson in her motion filed on Nov. 4.
“Moreover, the logic and spirit of the Franklin County trial court’s concerns and its determinations as to appropriate cases or counts for dismissal are equally applicable to the backlog here in Caledonia County…If there is any hope that the Court, prosecutors, and defense counsel have of getting our criminal justice system back on track, undersigned counsel argues that the type of dismissals ordered by Judge Maley in Franklin must occur,” wrote Wilson.
On Tuesday, St. Johnsbury defense attorney Amy Davis of Davis Legal Solutions filed motions to dismiss 13 criminal cases that fall into the parameters of the Franklin County decision.
“Dismissing these old, non-violent misdemeanors in accordance with (the Vermont Rules of Criminal Procedure) will serve the ends of justice and affect the administration of justice by allowing the Court to focus on the incarcerated clients and the more serious offenses pending before the Court,” wrote Attorney Davis in her motion.
But Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi filed a motion on Monday in opposition to the blanket dismissals by arguing that they should only be done on a case-by-case basis after “meaningful review and input” from the state.
“After reviewing a case-specific motion, the state may very well agree to dismiss this action, or refer it to diversion or other non-court resolution,” wrote Prosecutor Illuzzi in his filing. “But the state does not agree to dismiss this action based solely on the category of the offense charged.”
Some NEK attorneys have also expressed concerns that blanket case dismissals may actually increase litigation in the courts through appeals and other legal processes designed to protect individual rights.
“Until the court instructs us otherwise, we will address these motions case-by-case,” said Prosecutor Zaleski. “Our goal is to not lose sight of cases where victim’s rights are pivotal….The concept of justice and dismissals ‘in the interests of justice,’ certainly shouldn’t be limited solely to defendant’s rights or a boilerplate excuse for frustrations with the case backlog.”
Others say they don’t see that as a big problem.
“Here, the civilization of Vermont will not be thrown into chaos by the jettisoning of light-weight criminal accusations of DLS, or fishing when you ain’t supposed to,” said Defense Attorney Gary.
Caledonia/Essex Superior Court Judge Timothy B. Tomasi has not made a ruling on the issue yet or indicated publicly how he plans to proceed.
