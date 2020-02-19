The Coos County man accused of assaulting and seriously injuring a 5-month-old girl in Whitefield remains in jail, and a bail order approved by the judge states two reasons are because he is a flight risk and a danger to the community.

According to the order approved by Coos Superior Court Judge Peter Bornstein and obtained Tuesday, Hunter Berry, 21, “has no employment, is potential danger to others, has relatives out of state, has domestic violence arrest record, and reckless operation arrest record; and due to severity of alleged offense, is deemed a flight risk and danger to himself and/or others.”

