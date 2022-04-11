Chelsea Defense Attorney Dan Sedon convinced the court last week that attempted murder suspect Jashawn “Rico” Hunter should be granted bail and conditions of release.
But even if Hunter can post the bail, he likely won’t be going anywhere soon.
Hunter, 34, of Bloomfield, Conn., has been held by the state without bail for months after being accused of kidnapping, beating and pistol-whipping a Barnet man while trafficking illegal drugs into Vermont.
But Hunter has also been indicted in federal court on gun and drug charges and is now subject to a motion-for-detention filed by U.S. Attorney Nikolas P. Kerest.
Caledonia Superior Court
“Hunter is an exceedingly violent and dangerous person,” wrote Kerest in his motion, which remains pending in U.S. District Court in Burlington.
As of Monday afternoon, Hunter remained in pre-trial detention at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
Earlier this year, Attorney Sedon asked the court to remove the state’s hold-without-bail order and allow Hunter to move into an apartment building in South Burlington with two court-appointed custodians identified as Catherine Moore and her mother Deborah Ferguson. Both live in separate apartments in the same building. Moore lives with her two children ages 3 and 12, according to court documents.
Both custodians would be required to report any release violations committed by Hunter.
But at a hearing before state Judge Justin P. Jiron on March 11, Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski opposed the release of Hunter arguing that he was a danger to the community and would likely take advantage of the custodians.
“What we have is what appears to be a person who is strategic and calculated, identifies people struggling with substance abuse, muscles their way into their home using the addiction as leverage and his product as leverage and then proceeds to sell his product — using them to sell his product in the community — and controls them by threats, force and product,” said Zaleski at the hearing.
Zaleski also asked the court to set bail at $200,000.
Attorney Sedon then argued that some of the most serious charges against Hunter will not stand.
“Even from the affidavit of probable cause, it’s entirely clear that there is no act alleged by any witness that would support attempted murder,” said Sedon. “That charge will fail. There simply is not an attempt. There’s bad behavior alleged. There’s an aggravated assault alleged. It does not rise to attempted murder … At some point that challenge is going to be posed and unless there’s evidence we’re not aware of, I can’t see any judge sustaining that charge.”
On Friday, Judge Jiron issued his decision which included multiple conditions of release and $50,000 bail.
One of the conditions set by the court is that if Hunter were released on bail he would be prohibited from entering Caledonia County except for court appearances.
Hunter was charged by the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office in September of 2021 with kidnapping and assaulting Matthew Goodell, 26, at Goodell’s Barnet residence. Police say Goodell escaped from the assault out a bathroom window, but suffered from multiple head and face injuries including a fractured cheekbone.
Hunter has pleaded not guilty to the charges and faces a possible life sentence if convicted.
