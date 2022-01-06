Judge Sets Bail, Holding Shawn Rich In Jail For Alleged Stalking, Violating Restraining Order

ST. JOHNSBURY — A visibly agitated Shawn Rich appeared for his Caledonia Superior Court arraignment through a video feed inside the prison on Thursday and was told he’ll remain jailed unless he can post bail.
Rich, 43, a St. Johnsbury resident with a lengthy criminal history, has been held in jail since being arrested by St. Johnsbury Police Cpl. Steven Hartwell on Wednesday, who reported Rich had committed the crimes of stalking and violating a restraining order. Both our misdemeanors.
Police had taken Rich to the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility, following Rich’s arrest, where he was lodged on $5,000 bail. At Rich’s arraignment on Thursday State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski argued that the bail requirement should continue because she said Rich may try to avoid prosecution if he is released. She also said he has a lengthy history of violating court orders, and there is concern about his recent behavior toward the alleged victim in the recent crimes.
On behalf of Rich, public defender Sam Swope argued that Rich does not pose a risk of trying to flee the area to avoid prosecution because he has strong ties to the area both in terms of people he cares about and a long time living here. Swope sought to strike the bail requirement, arguing that Rich has limited financial resources.
Judge Timothy Tomasi agreed with the state’s attorney that bail was needed in Rich’s case, but lowered the total to $4,000.
“The court is concerned about the violation and history of violations,” he said. “The court is also concerned about the repeated and severe nature of the conduct.”
The discussion concerning bail and the belief about what Rich may or may not do if released appeared to agitate Rich as he shifted his body posture often with clear concern on his face. A couple of times Rich started to speak, and Swope told him not to talk.
Rich is accused of stalking and harassing a former girlfriend. The woman told Cpl. Hartwell that Rich was violating a restraining order by texting her and sending messages via social media.
“(Alleged victim) stated that only one day since the New Year started has Shawn not sent her threatening and harassing messages,” the affidavit from Cpl. Hartwell notes.
The woman showed the messages reportedly sent to her from Rich. In one text, he allegedly wrote, “make sure u can live with wht comes next.”
At the time Rich was taken into custody, Cpl. Hartwell stated, Rich tried to say that the relief from abuse order was no longer in effect. The officer said he confirmed the order is in effect until Sept. 22, 2022.
A charge of stalking was filed against Rich because police noted, “Several of the messages allude to Rich, surveilling (victim’s) residence and noting the comings and goings of both (victim), the children and (victim’s) mother.
St. Johnsbury police interaction with Rich on Wednesday was the second time law enforcement engaged with him in the last couple of weeks.
On Dec. 21, Lyndonville Police Officer Jason Harris cited Rich for violating previously imposed court orders, including a 24-hour curfew requirement. According to the officer, police responding to the report of a dispute, located Rich in the parking lot of the White Market on Main Street in Lyndonville. No crime was committed related to the dispute, Officer Harris noted, but the court order violations were confirmed. A court date in that case is set for March 21.
