Judge Strikes Bail On Felony Assault Suspect

A Railroad Street man with $1,000 bail hanging over his head was taken into custody late Friday afternoon and spent the weekend in jail.
But on Monday, Scott M. Moore, 51, was released without paying a dime.
Moore was charged last week with felony 2nd-degree aggravated domestic assault - prior conviction - after St. Johnsbury Police responded early Friday morning to an apartment building at 438 Railroad Street. Moore was released by police around 11 a.m with a citation to appear in court two hours later.
Caledonia Superior Court
But Moore failed to appear as directed at 1 p.m. leading Judge Justin P. Jiron to issue an arrest warrant for Moore with bail set at $1,000. Later in the day, Moore suddenly appeared at the courthouse just before it closed at 4:30 p.m.
“I observed Moore standing in the court hallway,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. George Johnson in his report. “Upon approaching Moore, I smelled the odor of intoxicants coming from his person…Moore was then transported to the correctional facility where he was held on his warrant.”
But at Monday’s arraignment, Judge Jiron revoked the bail and set conditions of release including a $500 unsecured appearance bond - which Moore only had to sign for to get released.
“I give him credit for coming back to court even though it was obviously several hours late,” said Judge Jiron.
The unsecured appearance bond will only have to be paid if Moore fails to appear at a future hearing.
The judge revoked the bail after hearing from defense attorney Jennifer Cleveland who said Moore missed his 1 p.m. arraignment on Friday because he was having a mental health crisis when he got released so he traveled to Bethlehem, N.H. to get treatment. Attorney Cleveland then said Moore was headed back to St. Johnsbury when his car broke down.
“He was not attempting to flee prosecution,” said Attorney Cleveland. “He was attempting to take care of his mental health…Things happened and he wasn’t able to get back here on time.”
Deputy State’s Attorney Tom Paul argued that the $1,000 bail on Moore should be continued. But the judge ruled in favor of the defense.
Moore, who was accused on Friday of slapping his ex-girlfriend in the face during an argument, was then released from Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Moore faces a possible sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted on the felony charge.
