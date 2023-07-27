Judge Thibault Denies Request For Release Of Alleged Peacham Kidnapper

Judge Rory T. Thibault denied the request by alleged Peacham kidnapper and attempted murder suspect Mack Varnum to strike the responsible adult from his conditions of release.
Defense attorney Jessica Burke of Burlington filed a motion for a bail review and a potential responsible adult (condition #4) to allow Varnum to be released from Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
But Attorney Burke told the judge during the hearing on Thursday that Varnum, 45, could no longer be released into the custody of the proposed responsible adult, Angela Poginy, 50, of Barton.
Caledonia Superior Court
“She reached out and said she was no longer able to fullfill the role,” said Attorney Burke. “She’s no longer a potential option….The issue remains that we have been unable to find a responsible adult…”
Responsible adults must report any violations of the conditions of release.
Attorney Burke then asked the court to release Varnum on “some other conditions of release.”
But Judge Thibault denied the request.
“The defendant’s motion to strike condition #4 is respectfully denied,” said the judge.
Varnum has been held in pre-trial detention since February. The Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office has opposed Varnum’s release.
In March, Varnum asked the court to release him into the custody of two court-appointed responsible adults at his Peacham residence at 21 Varnum Road after posting $50,000 bail. But Judge Justin P. Jiron denied that request.
Varnum and his co-defendant, Nichole Cloutier, 36, are accused of kidnapping Colleen Rodriguez, 33, in February.
Cloutier was released from jail in March into the custody of a responsible adult in Bakersfield, Vt. But Cloutier reportedly fled the home and the court issued a $50,000 arrest warrant.
In July, Cloutier was taken into custody at 35 Washington Avenue by St. Johnsbury Police Capt. Jason Gray.
Cloutier is now being held at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington.
Both Varnum and Cloutier face possible sentences of up to life in prison.
