Judge Thibault Denies Request For Release Of Alleged Peacham Kidnapper
Mack Varnum

Judge Rory T. Thibault denied the request by alleged Peacham kidnapper and attempted murder suspect Mack Varnum to strike the responsible adult from his conditions of release.

Defense attorney Jessica Burke of Burlington filed a motion for a bail review and a potential responsible adult (condition #4) to allow Varnum to be released from Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.

