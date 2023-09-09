Judge Thibault Strikes Responsible Adult From Alleged Kidnapper’s Conditions Of Release
Mack Varnum

Alleged kidnapper and attempted murder suspect Mack Varnum has a better chance of getting out of jail.

Judge Rory T. Thibault struck the responsible adult (condition #4) from Varnum’s conditions of release on Friday.

