Judge Thibault Strikes Responsible Adult From Alleged Kidnapper’s Conditions Of Release

Alleged kidnapper and attempted murder suspect Mack Varnum has a better chance of getting out of jail.
Judge Rory T. Thibault struck the responsible adult (condition #4) from Varnum’s conditions of release on Friday.
Varnum, 45, of Peacham, will still have to pay $50,000 bail, but he won’t have to convince the court that he could be released into the custody of a responsible adult who would be required to report any violations of conditions of release.
Caledonia Superior Court
It was Varnum’s third time asking the court to release him, and he could reach an agreement with a bail bondsman to post bail. As of Friday night, Varnum remains in pre-trial detention at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
He was denied release by Judge Justin P. Jiron in March and then Judge Thibault in July.
Varnum and his co-defendant, Nichole Cloutier, 37, are accused of kidnapping Colleen Rodriguez, 33, in February.
Police said in their report that Varnum told Rodriguez that he was going to pour gas on her and burn her on the side of the road.
Cloutier was released from jail in March into the custody of a responsible adult in Bakersfield, Vt. But Cloutier reportedly fled the home and the court issued a $50,000 arrest warrant. Cloutier was later apprehended at 35 Washington Avenue by St. Johnsbury Police Capt. Jason Gray. She is now serving time in pre-trial detention at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington.
Both Varnum and Cloutier face possible sentences of up to life in prison.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.