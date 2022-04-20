Everyone seems to agree that the man accused of smashing windshields and gouging paint on 45 vehicles in St. Johnsbury last year has mental health issues.
But the question that kept coming up during Micael Bizuneh’s competency hearing on Wednesday is whether or not Bizuneh is using his symptoms to manipulate the criminal justice system so he can avoid criminal prosecution.
Deputy Caledonia County State’s Attorney Maria Byford argued during the hearing that she believed that’s exactly what Bizuneh has been doing.
“This is a very savvy, experienced defendant,” said DSA Byford. “He’s not a person who is afraid of the system or unfamiliar with the system… Just because he’s suffering from a mental illness doesn’t mean that he’s not capable of exaggerating his symptoms. He knows what works… I would just argue that the fact that he has a mental illness and the fact that he exaggerated his symptoms to avoid criminal liability aren’t mutually exclusive.”
Caledonia Superior Court
But Bizuneh’s defense attorney, John A. Viscido of St. Johnsbury, told the court he disagreed with the state’s position.
“I think that this court should find Mr. Bizuneh incompetent,” said Viscido. “You have all the reports and we should move on.”
Bizuneh, 33, has amassed ten open criminal dockets in six different counties since he arrived in Vermont two years ago.
He was charged with 21 counts of unlawful mischief for his alleged vandalism spree in St. Johnsbury Village on Dec. 6, 2021.
Bizuneh later told St. Johnsbury Police that the FBI made him do it.
“The FBI is torturing me, and it is involuntary,” said Bizuneh, according to court documents.
Bizuneh has also exhibited a pattern of repeating his motor vehicle vandalisms across the state after being released from jail. He has also been accused of assaulting a corrections officer and going on a violent rampage in Montpelier after being released on bail earlier this year.
According to court documents, Bizuneh’s actions in the state capitol included breaking windshield-wipers, throwing rocks at pedestrians, tossing chunks of snow and ice at moving motor vehicles, kicking and banging on doors, yelling and screaming profanities and punching a police officer in the face.
One of the mental health experts that testified at Wednesday’s hearing, psychiatrist Dr. John Hearn, told the court that he has interviewed Bizuneh by WebEx and diagnosed him as being schizophrenic.
“In Mr. Bizueh’s case, it is my opinion that his delusional beliefs do intermingle and impede him from rationally thinking about his case,” said Dr. Hearn. “It is my opinion that he is incompetent to stand trial.”
Dr. Hearn also said that the FBI was part of his discussion with Bizuneh.
“Mr. Bizuneh has long standing delusional beliefs about the FBI,” said Dr. Hearn. “He believes that they have been tracking him and torturing him since his early 20s…He told me something to the effect of, ‘Look, I’ll take ten years in prison if you can make the FBI stop torturing me with these monitoring devices and psychics…’”
Dr. Hearn also testified that Bizuneh told him why he has vandalized so many cars.
“He says that when he does disruptive things, that they stop,” said Dr. Hearn. “The voices and the torture from the FBI go away when he vandalizes the cars that he believes they have bugged electronically.”
Judge Justin P. Jiron said he will review his notes, the reports and the testimony presented on Wednesday and issue his decision at a later date on whether Bizuneh is competent to stand trial on the St. Johnsbury charges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.