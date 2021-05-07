Judge To Hear Motions To Dismiss Lawsuit Seeking Paid School Choice For All Students

NEWPORT CITY — A judge will hear oral arguments Thursday on whether to dismiss a lawsuit by Glover parents and others that calls unconstitutional Vermont’s 150-year-old tuition system that allows school choice in some towns and not others.
The state of Vermont and four Vermont school districts have filed motions to dismiss the lawsuit filed in December in Orleans Superior Court Civil Division on behalf of Glover parents, Marisa and Benjamin Trevits and others.
The parents say the tuition system violates the Vermont Constitution by allowing children residing in certain school districts to attend the school of their choice and denying the same right to others.
The Trevitses say their 13-year-old twins suffered from bullying and other problems at Glover Community School in the Lake Region Union Elementary Middle School District after one of the twins, both born female, came out as a male.
If the Vermont law setting up tuition is found unconstitutional, the lawsuit asks the courts to order the state to require school choice and tuition for all students in Vermont.
Attorneys from the Liberty Justice Center filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Trevitses, along with Sara and Louis Vitale of Athens, and Cindi and Fredrick Rosa of Chelsea.
They are suing the State of Vermont, Vermont Secretary of Education Daniel French, the Vermont Board of Education, LRUEMS District and three other public school districts: Windham Northeast Union Elementary School District, Bellows Falls Union High School District and First Branch Unified School District.
Judge Mary Miles Teachout will hear oral arguments Thursday morning in Orleans Superior Court Civil Division on motions to dismiss by the state of Vermont and the education secretary plus the four school districts.
The Lawsuit
The families represented in the lawsuit live in districts “where their local public school is ill-suited to serving their children’s unique needs,” the Liberty Justice Center stated.
In the lawsuit, the Trevitses are fighting for school choice for their three children, a 16-year-old daughter and 13-year-old twins. Students in Glover attend Glover Community School, serving kindergarten through grade 8, and Lake Region Union High School.
One of their twin girls attending Glover Community School suffered from depression and other mental health illnesses and later “came out as a male,” the lawsuit states.
The child’s “identification as male had devastating results at his assigned school. He was teased bullied, and shunned,” the lawsuit stated.
The parents tried to work with the school administration to end the bullying but “the assigned school failed to serve” the children “in this way,” the lawsuit states.
The children suffered physical ailments like head and stomach aches and started missing school, the lawsuit states.
The parents met with the LRUEMS Board to seek tuition to allow the children to attend another school, but “the school board refused,” the lawsuit states.
The parents are paying tuition to send their twins to Thaddeus Stevens School in Lyndon, where “the twins are thriving … and are supported by the administrators, teachers and students,” the lawsuit states.
“Even though the school work is more challenging than at Glover Community School, their educational achievement has improved,” the lawsuit states, and the children are no longer suffering mental and physical illnesses.
But the parents cannot afford the tuition to the private school.
Motions To Dismiss
In its motion to dismiss filed Feb. 1, the state of Vermont argues that the parents want the judge to reverse binding court precedent that confirm “there is no constitutional right to be reimbursed by a public school district to attend a school chosen by a parent.”
The state argues that the use of limited public funds to pay for students to attend out-of-district schools “is a complex policy question that the Vermont Constitution does not answer. Indeed, like the Vermont Supreme Court, courts around the country have repeatedly rejected similar claims.
“The complaint should be dismissed with prejudice in its entirety,” the state argues.
The parents are trying to create “a right that does not exist,” the state argues.
“By statute, school districts in Vermont are required to maintain elementary and high schools unless their electorate authorizes them to pay tuition instead,” the state argues.
The state notes that school districts cannot ignore allegations of bullying or complaints that special needs for students aren’t being met.
But the state says that the remedy for those kinds of problems is not to grant school choice to every student in Vermont.
The school districts argue in a motion to dismiss that they cannot be sued for following a state policy or law.
The school districts argue that the parents have rights under special education services law to challenge school decisions and seek a change in placement for their children, including payment of tuition to attend another school.
The families didn’t exhaust their administrative options before filing the lawsuit, the districts say.
The same goes for administrative regulations and procedures concerning the prevention of hazing, harassment and bullying in schools, the districts stated.
“Permitting parents and students to go straight to court to sue for a district for tuition is contrary to the structure of the harassment prevention laws, which allow schools the opportunity to address such issues at school prior to court involvement,” the districts argue.
The school districts also argue that the Trevitses filed the lawsuit after the statute of limitations on their request for tuition had expired.
Parents Respond
The parents asked the judge not to dismiss their lawsuit.
They argue that there is no binding precedent to prevent them from suing the state. And they state that the court can only dismiss their lawsuit if there is no doubt over all the facts in the case.
The parents aren’t asking for something that doesn’t exist, they say.
“Plaintiffs do not demand the taxpayers of Vermont provide them with Town Tuitioning out of thin air …
“Rather, Plaintiffs demand equal treatment: If the legislature has chosen to allow Town Tuitioning for some students, then the Education and Common Benefits Clauses bar the legislature from picking winners and losers and discriminating in favor of some children while denying the same opportunity to others.”
