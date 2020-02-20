Allen Draper gave police investigating the homicide of St. Johnsbury resident Tim Persons four different statements at four different times. Now a judge wants to see them all.

Draper was in Caledonia Superior Court Wednesday to make his case for withdrawing the guilty plea he entered last year after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors. Draper asked to withdraw the plea in December saying he didn’t commit the crime and was only covering for others when he agreed to a deal.

