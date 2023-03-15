Judge Lisa A. Warren has thrown out three felony convictions against a Massachusetts man after finding that former Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett violated the rules of criminal procedure.
The judge found that the state did not provide evidence (discovery) to the defense, which may have been favorable to the defendant as required by law.
“The discovery violation in this case is clear, serious, and inexcusable,” wrote Judge Warren in her ruling. “It is not an isolated incident, but rather appears to be a pattern of neglect in discovery practices…The significance of the State’s failure to comply with its ongoing discovery obligations cannot be underestimated.”
Barrett is now a Vermont Superior Court Judge. Gov. Phil Scott appointed her in August of 2022.
Two months earlier, in June of 2022, Barrett prosecuted David Vaz, 33, of Springfield, Massachusetts at trial and the jury found Vaz guilty of aggravated assault, kidnapping and first-degree unlawful restraint. But Vaz’s current defense attorney, Joshua G. Stern, filed a motion to dismiss the convictions or have a new trial.
Judge Warren granted Attorney Stern’s motion to dismiss the convictions with prejudice on Tuesday.
“This decision is not meant to undercut the accuracy of the jury’s verdict, which may well have been correct in all respects,” wrote Judge Warren. “However, the court must ensure that all defendants receive due process, and the State’s discovery failures have hindered due process in this case.”
According to court documents, Vaz was one of several people who participated in the kidnapping and assault of Damion Daniels in the town of Lowell in November of 2017.
Barrett was assisted during the Vaz trial by her co-counsel, Deputy State’s Attorney Michael A. Cricchi. Cricchi has now filed an emergency motion to stay the judge’s ruling until an appeal is filed.
Judge Warren also noted in her ruling that there might be other evidence issues at the Orleans County State’s Attorney’s Office.
“Additionally, Mr. Vaz’s case is not the only case to have recently been affected by the State’s late discovery disclosures,” wrote Judge Warren. “The court is concerned by the fact that the State is not certain what material was or was not disclosed and when…The court expects and those charged with criminal offenses deserve better.”
Information favorable to the defense is known as “exculpatory” evidence in the court system.
According to the 2014 Vermont ruling, State v. Porter, “The State is obligated, as a matter of due process, to disclose to the defense any exculpatory material within its possession or control.”
Judge Warren said in her ruling that Vaz was at an “unfair advantage and was prejudiced” by the inability to put forward impeachment evidence against the complaining witness.
