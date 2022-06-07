Judge Upholds Most Serious Charges In Attempted Decapitation Case

Caledonia Superior Court Judge Justin P. Jiron has dismissed two of the charges pending against a New Hampshire man accused of trying to chop a woman’s head off with an ax.
But the judge left the most serious charges in place.
Dereck Hamel, 57, of Lisbon, was charged two years ago with aggravated domestic assault with a deadly weapon, burglary into an occupied dwelling, first-degree unlawful restraint, interference with access to emergency services and first-degree attempted murder.
Caledonia Superior Court
Hamel, who pleaded not guilty to all the charges, is accused of trying to kill Groton resident Mary Ellen Corbett, 59, with an ax on July 1, 2020.
Corbett survived the alleged attack but according to police, she died in early October of 2021 at a friend’s house.
That led to a motion filed by Hamel’s defense attorney Sam Swope to dismiss the charges against his client.
“No other witnesses were present inside the residence to observe the alleged incident,” wrote Attorney Swope. “Probable cause for the alleged crime was primarily based on the testimonial statements produced by the putative victim (Corbett). However, on October 3rd, 2021, this individual was found deceased…Consequently, all unconfronted testimonial statements made to law enforcement by the now-deceased putative victim are now inadmissible.”
The court held two hearings on the motion in April and received multiple written filings.
On Monday, Judge Jiron issued his decision to dismiss the unlawful restraint and interference with access to emergency services charges.
“Contrary to the State’s representation, the Court finds that Ms. Corbett’s statements during the 911 calls do not indicate that Defendant knowingly restrained her,” wrote Judge Jiron in reference to the restraint charge. “This charge rests on statements the Court ruled inadmissible.”
The judge also wrote that the state now lacked enough evidence to convict Hamel on the interference charge.
“Even taken in light most favorable to the State, there is not enough to fairly and reasonably convince a fact-finder beyond a reasonable doubt that Defendant is guilty of the charged offense,” wrote Judge Jiron.
But the judge declined to dismiss the rest of the charges including attempted murder.
“A reasonable factfinder could conclude that Defendant intended to kill Mary Corbett and that Defendant actions were willful, deliberate and premeditated,” wrote the judge in his decision.
According to court documents, Hamel had been in a prior relationship with Corbett and was in her house waiting for her with an ax in his hand. Then he announced he was there to kill her.
“Hamel gestured to Corbett and said ‘put your head right here’ telling her to lay her head on the kitchen table,” wrote Vermont State Police Tpr. Stacia Geno in her report. “He told her that (he) loved her and said, ‘the time is now.’”
Police said Corbett defended herself with a chair as Hamel swung the ax which struck her on the left side of her face and her arm. But Hamel fled the scene after Corbett stabbed him with a kitchen knife.
Hamel was later located by New Hampshire authorities at his home in Lisbon where he was taken into custody by officers from the New Hampshire Department of Corrections.
