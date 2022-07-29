Judge Warren Announces Return To Pre-Pandemic Ways

Orleans County Superior Court Judge Lisa A. Warren wants to get back to the way things were before the pandemic starting on Monday.
“We do have some changes coming here in Orleans County,” said Judge Warren during a recent online bench/bar meeting with prosecutors and defense attorneys. “As of August 1st, we will be having in-person arraignments for defendants.”
The Vermont judiciary issued a series of emergency orders during the pandemic which normalized Webex video appearances by defendants and attorneys.
Orleans Superior Court
But Judge Warren said it’s time to switch the system back to in-person appearances and that the plan is already underway.
“Law enforcement was instructed about a month ago that we would start having in-person arraignments and law enforcement has begun to cite people to appear in person and that will be the default rather than the Webex participation,” said the judge. “We want to encourage litigants and attorneys to come back to court. We are open.”
Judge Warren also said video appearances will still be an option for those who need to use it.
“Obviously, if there is a difficulty for a litigant to appear in person they can certainly call the court to request appearing remotely,” said the judge.
The court is also inviting all other court-related professionals to start attending hearings in person at the courthouse in Newport.
“We’re pleased to also advise you that the Diversion (program) folks - Dominic Perkins and his staff - are agreeable to also come to court to meet with folks in person for those pretrial screenings that we need to have done - which I think can really facilitate and speed up the process,” said the judge. “We still do have certain limitations at the courthouse but they have improved over time and the third-floor courtroom and second-floor courtroom both have expanded occupancy because of some recent HVAC work that was done.”
The judge said that while Webex-based hearings were necessary during the pandemic, there were a lot of communication problems as recently as last week that went along with it
“We’ve had a lot of hearings where we’ve had very poor service or poor connections,” said Judge Warren. “It was very difficult to hear attorneys and litigants alike which, as you know can create a very poor record. We had to ask people to repeat things and it really can get cumbersome. So, we’re hoping that everybody will be encouraged to come to court.”
The change in appearance policy applies only to Orleans County criminal court and does not apply to Orleans civil or probate court.
