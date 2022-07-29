Judge Warren Announces Return To Pre-Pandemic Ways
Orleans County Judge Lisa A. Warren

Orleans County Superior Court Judge Lisa A. Warren wants to get back to the way things were before the pandemic starting on Monday.

“We do have some changes coming here in Orleans County,” said Judge Warren during a recent online bench/bar meeting with prosecutors and defense attorneys. “As of August 1st, we will be having in-person arraignments for defendants.”

