Judge Warren Dismisses Criminal Case Saying The State Failed Again On Discovery

Judge Lisa A. Warren has dismissed a case in Orleans Superior Court due to continued discovery issues by the state.
But Orleans County State’s Attorney Farzana Leyva plans to file a request soon asking the court to reconsider the judge’s decision.
In March, Judge Warren threw out three felony convictions against a Massachusetts man after finding that former Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett violated the rules of criminal procedure. The judge found that the state did not provide evidence (discovery) to the defense, which may have been favorable to the defendant as required by law.
Orleans Superior Court
In this case, defendant Judith Agostinello has been represented by defense attorney David Sleigh of St. Johnsbury.
Sleigh moved to dismiss the single count of DUI #1 Drug or Both after the state did not update information from the Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) and other information requested by the defense after the case was filed in 2020.
“The State’s tardy realization of their burden of proof should not be rewarded with an opportunity to do the requisite work at Defendant’s expense,” wrote Attorney Sleigh in his motion to dismiss.
Judge Warren issued her decision to dismiss the case on Tuesday.
“The court is dismayed by the State’s continued pattern of neglect in discovery practices,” wrote Judge Warren in her decision. “Defendant’s motion to dismiss is GRANTED.”
But State’s Attorney Leyva, who opposed Sleigh’s motion to dismiss, says she will file a new motion.
“We are filing a motion to reconsider and the State will lay out its reasons in the motion,” said State’s Attorney Leyva. “Our commitment to fairness is intertwined with a commitment to doing what is right.”
Attorney Sleigh sent a discovery letter to the State on May 18, 2020, which included requests for information.
The state’s disclosure obligations include any material or information which tends to negate Defendant’s guilt in the criminal offense charged and any material or information that is necessary for the preparation of the defense.
“It is vitally important in criminal cases that the defense be provided with exculpatory evidence (favorable to the defendant) known to the state,” wrote Judge Warren.
Leyva was appointed as state’s attorney by Gov. Scott in February after former state’s attorney Barrett was appointed as a judge.
