Evidence of a bloody nose existed, but the cause of the injury wasn’t clear enough for a Caledonia County Superior Court judge to arraign a local man earlier this week for domestic assault.
Jonathan Stuart, 24, St. Johnsbury, was scheduled for arraignment on charges of domestic assault and violating an abuse prevention order on Tuesday, but Judge Michael Harris said there wasn’t sufficient evidence to maintain a charge of domestic assault against him. Stuart was arraignment on the restraining order violation and pleaded not guilty.
Stuart was connected to the hearing by phone as he was lodged in jail on a parole violation.
He is accused of violating a restraining order out of New Hampshire that was granted to his wife.
St. Johnsbury Police Officer Robert Gerrish reported in an affidavit that Stuart committed the violation on June 28 when he made contact with his wife. During the officer’s conversation with the woman she was crying. Gerrish reported asking her who had hit her.
“She replied that she had had a bloody nose which was cleaned up prior to my arrival,” the officer noted. “I asked her to tilt her head back and saw a small amount of a dried reddish brown substance on the inside of her nose that I believed could be dried blood.”
The officer noted that the woman said she felt no pain from the encounter with Stuart.
Because the woman’s comments to the police didn’t clearly link actions by Stuart to injuries by the woman, Judge Harris said there was enough reason to maintain a domestic assault charge. He invited Deputy State’s Attorney Maria Byford to refile the charge if a clearer statement became available.
Stuart was ordered to stay away from his wife per the existing restraining order and as a condition of release on the violation charge.
