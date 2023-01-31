Gov. Phil Scott has appointed Farzana Leyva as Orleans County State’s Attorney.
But the court says it will make its decision on the legality of that appointment on Wednesday.
Superior Court Judge Daniel Richardson issued an entry order on Monday regarding a complaint and motion for injunction filed by St. Johnsbury defense attorney David Sleigh.
“Before it takes any action on this Complaint and Motion, the Court will allow the Defendants, whether they have been served or not, an opportunity to file a responsive brief with the Court on or before 5:00 pm, January 31, 2023,” wrote Judge Richardson in his order. “The Court anticipates rendering an initial decision on Attorney Sleigh’s Motion by the morning of February 1, 2023.”
Sleigh argues that state law prohibits the appointment of a state’s attorney by the governor once the previous state’s attorney’s term has expired.
Gov. Scott’s press secretary, Jason Maulucci, says the Vermont Constitution allows the governor to fill any vacancy in any office.
Attorney Sleigh says he has no problem with Leyva becoming Orleans County State’s Attorney but he is concerned about the governor’s office following state law.
Leyva has served as interim state’s attorney since former state’s attorney Jennifer Barrett was appointed as a Superior Court Judge by Gov. Scott in September. Leyva then ran a write-in campaign during the November election but did not win.
Barrett’s term as state’s attorney expires on Jan. 31, 2023.
Sleigh argues that under Vermont law, a special election should be held before Leyva or any other candidate becomes Orleans County State’s Attorney.
“Under 17 V.S.A. § 2623, the Governor may appoint a State’s Attorney to fill a vacancy created by “death or resignation” to fill the vacancy for the remaining portion of the term,” reads the law cited in Sleigh’s filing. “Statute, § 2623 does not permit the governor to appoint a successor to an appointed State’s Attorney. The appointment of Ms. Leyva, or anyone else, to serve to a full, fresh term as the Orleans State’s Attorney would therefore violate the constitutional requirement of elected State’s Attorneys.”
Maulucci argues that the governor is free to appoint.
“There is plenty of precedent for governors appointing to fill terms when an elected candidate does not assume the role,” wrote Maulucci in an email response to questions on Monday. The Vermont constitution gives governors the authority to fill such vacancies. ‘The Governor…. shall supply any vacancy in any office occasioned by death or otherwise, until the office can be filled in the manner directed by law or this Constitution.’ (Chapter II, Section 20).”
