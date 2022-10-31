Top three in the adult category of the downtown St. Johnsbury Halloween Scarecrow Competition are a creation by Sandy Lazarus in front of the Boule Bakery, left, taking first place; a DJ scarecrow on Railroad Street created by the Davis Family, top, second place; and a flowery skeleton on Eastern Avenue created by All About Flowers, third place. (Contributed Photos)
Taking the top three prizes in downtown St. Johnsbury's Halloween Scarecrow Competition are creations by the McGarvin Family, left, earning first prize; Catch Catamount, top, second prize; and Hooligan's Haven Academy, winning third prize. The decorations can be found near the Welcome Center at Depot Square Park. (Contributed Photos)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Judges decided the best downtown Halloween decorations, naming the top three prizes in adult and youth categories.
Discover St. Johnsbury’s Third Annual Halloween Scarecrow Competition featured 24 entries placed along downtown streets.
“The team of judges all expressed overwhelming appreciation for the creativity and skill that all of the 24 entries showed in celebrating the season,” said Gillian Sewake, director of Discover St. Johnsbury, in an email.
Judged to be the top three adult creations were:
First Prize: Sandy Lazarus, for her creation near Boule on Railroad Street;
Second Prize: the Davis Family, for their DJ-inspired theme near Kitchen Counter Cafe and the Boxcar & Caboose Book Shop & Cafe on Railroad Street;
Third Prize: All About Flowers, for their flowery skeleton on Eastern Avenue.
Lazarus won a Warm Beverage Care Package, featuring a hand-crafted mug from the NEK Artisans Guild, and 5 gift certificates to St. Johnsbury’s Cafes (Boule, Cosmic Cup Cafe, Locally Social Coffee, Kitchen Counter Cafe, and Central Cafe). The Davis family won a Gift Basket from Maple Grove Farms, and All About Flowers won a “Life Is A Ball” print from Dog Mountain.
Judged to be the top three youth creations were:
First Prize: McGarvin Family - Layla, for a purple spider witch in Depot Square Park;
Second Prize: Catch Catamount, for a pumpkin in school colors in Depot Square Park;
Third Prize: Hooligan’s Haven Academy, for “Homeschooling in the Sweet Stalks” seated scarecrows.
The first prize is a Boxcar & Caboose gift certificate. Second prize is gift certificates to the Star Theatre & Yummies @ the Star, and the third prize is a a Monster-themed Gift Pack from Art & Joy.
