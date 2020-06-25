WHEELOCK — It’s show time for Flannel.
The 2-year-old colt and his teen trainer, Wisteria Franklin, of Wheelock, are taking part in the Extreme Mustang Makeover, and judging began Thursday.
In a normal year, Franklin, Flannel and family would be at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Ky. along with many mustangs and their trainers competing in youth and adult divisions before stands full of fans. COVID-19 canceled normal, and the competition was moved to the virtual space. It’s underway through Saturday as judges consider video recordings of the mustangs and trainers in action.
Franklin and the other competitors were given 100 days to take wild mustangs and tame them for precise and controlled movement to showcase in competition and ultimately mild enough for a home.
According to information from Extreme Mustang Makeover 2020, the purpose of the competition is to showcase the beauty, versatility and trainability of wild horses. Mustangs roam freely on public lands throughout the West, where they are protected by the Bureau of Land Management under federal law. The BLM Wild Horse and Burro Program periodically removes excess animals from the range to ensure herd health and protect rangeland resources. Thousands of the removed animals are then made available each year to the public for adoption or purchase. Over 13,000 mustangs have been placed into private care through Mustang Heritage Foundation events and programs since 2007.
Flannel was gathered in August 2018 from the Nevada Wild Horse Range.
This is Franklin’s first experience in the Mustang Makeover Challenge, and it’s the fulfillment of a years-long dream. She said she and Flannel have learned a lot from each other in the last 100 days.
It was a lot of work, Franklin said, that paid off, as Flannel (a name Franklin chose after visiting an Amish shop in Ohio on her way to meet the Mustang) went from dangerously skittish to nuzzling Franklin. In the first weeks of training, Franklin’s family insisted Franklin wear a helmet while working with Flannel. Now she’s helmetless around the mild-mannered mustang.
It was a challenging process, she said, with long days of training. “There were moments when I wanted to cry and I did cry,” she said.
But now that the competition has arrived, she said she and Flannel are ready to be judged. “His attitude has totally shifted,” she said. “It is really a great sense of accomplishment.”
Franklin submitted four videos to the Mustang Makeover judges. There’s a handling & conditioning class, a pattern class, a combined trail class and freestyle class. For the freestyle video, Wisteria dressed up as a Ghostbuster and lead Flannel through obstacles with a ghostly theme while the theme song plays in the background. “Who ya gonna call? … Ghostbusters (Flannel and Franklin).”
Franklin said she enjoyed working with Flannel on the freestyle video. She said he was a willing participant to all the new challenges including several “ghostly” encounters. “I felt we really had fun with it, and I really showed what my horse could do.”
Heading into the competition, Franklin said she is hoping for a top 10 showing, and that’s still her goal. She said she’d also like her and Flannel to be fan favorites by getting enough online votes. See a video of them and cast a vote by going to https://woobox.com/egqdu4/gallery/t7T8ujP7nMA. Voting is open until Friday.
Franklin said she hopes to get enough votes to win because she likes the prize. “I really want that belt buckle,” she said.
The end of the competition means less work with Flannel, but Franklin said the training will continue.
“The journey is not totally over until I put him in the hands of someone else,” she said as she considers selling him.
She said she’s open to selling Flannel to someone with the time to give him attention. She said her schedule of school and sports (St. Johnsbury Academy, cross country running, Nordic skiing) won’t allow her to give him that much attention.
“If he sells great, if not I’m OK with keeping him,” she said.
She said she plans to take the Mustang Challenge again next year. Part of the motivation is to actually compete at the Kentucky Horse Park.
“It would be really cool to meet people who are like me,” she said.
Another reason to try again is her realization that she can handle the challenge.
“I thought it was a great experience and whoever wants to do it should totally go for it,” she said. “I’ve made a difference; it’s one less wild mustang on the feed lot.”
