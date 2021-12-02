Judiciary Changes Its Mind: Announces Resumption Of Jury Trials At Newport Courthouse

After months of insisting that the Orleans County Courthouse was unsafe to host jury trials due to COVID-19, the Vermont Judiciary has announced that the problem is now solved.
The answer, according to a press release issued by State Court Administrator Patricia Gabel on Thursday, is a heating coil.
“Our plan is to install a heating coil into an existing ventilation system, which will provide us with the ability to heat ventilated air so that jurors and other parties involved in a jury trial can safely and comfortably assemble,” said Gabel,
Judiciary officials are planning on restarting in-person jury trials at the Newport courthouse in late January for all defendants, however, the court will also be prioritizing trials for those who are currently incarcerated.
“I am thrilled to learn that the Judiciary has finally made arrangements to allow for incarcerated defendants in Orleans County,” said St. Johnsbury Defense Attorney Amy Davis in a statement released on Thursday. “We have no word yet as to what the change of circumstance is that is allowing for in-person jury trials, however, this is a huge relief for all involved and a good step towards bringing justice back to the NEK.”
Davis was one of several lawyers who actively opposed the judiciary’s announcement in October that it would be moving all criminal trials of incarcerated defendants out of Orleans County.
Gabel said the resumption of jury trials is the result of “significant efforts” on the part of local court staff and the “Judiciary leadership from Montpelier.”
The court has been working with officials at the Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services (BGS) to find a way to provide sufficient ventilation in the building which was built over 100 years ago.
“Our local court staff in Orleans County, like Judiciary staff throughout the state, have been resourceful and committed to providing justice during these difficult times, and we are very grateful for their commitment and their efforts,” said Gabel. “We are also appreciative of the cooperation we have received from BGS. Staff there have been very helpful to us in our efforts to find solutions to ventilation-related problems in our state buildings.”
The installation of the heating coil is scheduled for mid-December.
Jury selection will begin on January 24th with trials expected to start later in the week. The January trial date will be followed by trial dates to be set in February and March.
The judiciary said in April that the Orleans County courthouse had an inadequate HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning) system and because of that the building could not be approved for jury trials.
Then, in July, the judiciary said Orleans County jury trials would likely be moved to the Washington County Court House in Barre.
But the announcement also sparked a unified revolt by defense attorneys and prosecutors who alleged that the judiciary had not done enough to prepare the Orleans courthouse for trials during the COVID era.
“It is unreasonable to expect the citizens of Orleans County to travel that far for a jury trial,” wrote Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett in an email sent to the judiciary and the Northeast Kingdom legal community. “Many of our community members do not have licenses, vehicles or childcare to travel that distance.”
St. Johnsbury Defense Attorney David Sleigh argued in a November court hearing that the judiciary had left the Orleans courthouse in “the back of the bus.”
