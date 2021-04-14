Vermont’s court administrator is advancing a $13.6 million plan to emerge from the pandemic in a position to address a significant court caseload.
Patricia Gabel, court administrator said a backlog of cases – in particular jury trials that haven’t happened for more than a year – and the expected increase in new cases in the wake of the pandemic require an investment in personnel and technology. She presented the Judiciary Pandemic Response and Recovery Plan to members of Senate Judiciary on Wednesday. Serving on the committee is Sen. Joe Benning, of Lyndon, who is also an attorney who does defense work.
He said a backlog in criminal cases is a real problem.
“My incoming caseload has generally held relatively steady, but the backload in cases piling up in my filing cabinet has been crushing,” he said in an email. “When the courts reopen, there will be a very significant avalanche of court time necessary to move cases out of my filing cabinet.”
The inability for the court to hold trials has been a significant problem.
“I have at least two dozen cases awaiting trial, some of those involving clients who have been sitting in jail for many months waiting for that to happen,” he said. “Defense attorneys have been filing motions to dismiss for lack of speedy trial, all of which have been denied while the system has been subject to the pandemic. That is intolerable. I know some clients have given up on trials and changed their pleas, even though they profess their innocence, simply to get their lives back on track.”
Select courthouses have been identified to start holding trials, and the one in Caledonia County is among them, but no trial has been scheduled there as of Wednesday.
The court administrator’s plan calls for an expenditure of $13,594,125 from the state’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. It would be spent over a three-and-a-half-year time period.
Sen. Philip Baruth expressed concern about a plan that carries forward multiple years and one that appears to add staff numbers who would be employed beyond the federal relief money and become an ongoing added salaries expense for the state to fund.
Gabel said the plan is to control staff numbers through natural attrition. The court administrator’s office would adjust personnel to suit the needs of the court system. She also said that the court administrator’s office would give annual reports about how staff is being used and what adjustments are taking place that impact the number of people employed.
She said the expectation is that necessary changes in how the court functions will require an expenditure beyond the three-and-a-half-year deployment of the federal funds of $500,000 that would need to be funded through the judiciary’s budget.
Gabel said aside from jury trials the courts have managed to handle casework through the pandemic, but there is a sense that when things open up post-pandemic the workload in the courts will greatly increase. Among the expected increases are civil actions related to landlords and tenants. Eviction actions have been on hold during the pandemic.
‘The proposal identifies different areas where we would like to hire limited-service people to help us get up to speed in addressing what we expect to be a surge of cases, not because they’re filed in our courts and are waiting for us, although certainly all cases waiting for jury trials have now been waiting for a year, but the cases that have not yet even been filed,” said Gabel.
There was a general acceptance among the senators in Judiciary that such an investment in the court system is necessary to address the cases, but there is a concern of how increasing the pace of the court processes will impact the other players in the justice process, to include attorneys and their staffs.
“While I can appreciate the predicament that the court system is currently in, if you provide relief to the court system, and I’m not suggesting you shouldn’t … as the stress is relieved in the judicial system there is a corresponding ripple effect that is going to be translated down to those of us who are also trying to keep up with a court system that’s now moving at greater speed, and I’m specifically referring to the criminal arena and the prosecutors and defense attorneys who are going to be expected to catch up with the faster moving judicial system,” said Benning.
Defender General Matt Valerio said sending extra funds to his office wouldn’t solve a larger hiring problem that’s ongoing. A change in pace within the courts will exacerbate that problem, he said.
“We’ve tapped out the number of people who want to do public defense work,” he said. “I’m just concerned if there are lawyers who exist who are ready, willing, able and competent to do the work at any price.”
The possibility that the Legislature would provide some money to the Defender General’s Office to help prepare public defenders officers for busier court calendars doesn’t bolster Valerio’s confidence that people will take the jobs.
“Even if you threw 10 million dollars at the defense system I don’t know that I could find the people to do the work even if we had the money,” he said.
He and John Campbell, executive director for the Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs, both expressed concerns about the expansion of court hours that are communicated in the court’s proposal. Nights and weekends are contemplated for court casework. They said if such an expansion of hours occurred they may have a union conflict on their hands.
Gabel said the idea of extending the court day or adding weekends wouldn’t happen without prior collaboration with other entities in the justice system.
Campbell said the expanded record expungement process is already taking a considerable amount of time in the prosecutors’ offices and adding more work through a busier court system will be a challenge.
“I don’t how if we’re going to have enough time in the day to deal with a lot of this,” he said. “We definitely need more people to actually be able to keep the wheels turning.”
Sen. Sears said work will continue on the court’s proposal in the Senate Appropriations Committee, on which he is a member and Sen. Jane Kitchel, of Danville, serves as chair. However the proposal is ultimately crafted, Sen. Sears said, there’s a need to help the judicial branch deal with the load of current and future cases.
“There is no question Vermonters are going to be adversely affected if they can’t access the criminal and civil courts,” said Sen. Sears. “By September we’re going need to be able to handle a deluge.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.