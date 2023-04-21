Judith Morrison Gentry Obituary

Judith Morrison Gentry (Judy), 85, died peacefully at Friendship Village in Bloomington, Minn., on Feb. 18, 2023. She was surrounded by her loving sons, close family members, and friends.

Born on June 13, 1937, to Harvey Rowe Morrison and Leslie (Smith) Morrison, Judy was the oldest of three children. She spent most of her childhood in Wellesley, Mass., and Peacham, Vt. She graduated from Beaver Country Day School (Mass.) in 1955, followed by two years at Colby-Junior College (N.H., now Colby-Sawyer). In 1959, she earned a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from the University of Michigan. In her 50’s, she received a master’s degree in clinical psychology from the University of St. Thomas (Minn.) and a Marriage and Family Therapy certificate from St. Mary’s University (Minn.).

