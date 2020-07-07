Judy A. LaCoss, 70, of Lyndonville passed on Saturday, July 4, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.
Judy was born in Newport, Vt. on Sept. 15, 1949, the daughter of George and Nathleen (Powers) Fortin. She attended Catholic Central School and graduated from the St. Johnsbury Academy Class of 1967. Judy married Stephen LaCoss on Oct. 9, 1967.
Not a day would go by without a child being in Judy’s house. She loved children. Judy was a para educator and even the children she taught would call her “Gram.” Judy enjoyed cooking, canning, reading, and playing on her iPad; She truly enjoyed her time spent playing games and cards with the grandkids.
Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Stephen LaCoss; her sons, George (Donna) LaCoss of Kirby, Shon (Meryl Haff) LaCoss of Waterford, Preston (Tanyia) LaCoss of Lyndonville; her daughter, Nicole (Gregory) Desrochers of Kirby; her sister, Jane Fortin of St. Johnsbury; her brothers, Steven (Sabrina) Fortin of St. Johnsbury, Donald Fortin of Groveton; her brother-in-laws, Brian (Nancy) LaCoss of Lyndonville and Dennis (Sue) LaCoss of Kirby; her sister-in-laws, Carlene (Duane) Powers of Island Pond and Ilene Fortin of Williston; her grandchildren, Brittany, Felicia (Taylor), Kelsey, Alyssa, Preston II (Desiree), Ashtyn, Ryan, Jack, Owen, Kolten, Andrew, Lianna (Phil), Patrick, Teagan, Adrienne; her great grandchildren, Leo, Braelynn, Molly, Chase and Aubree; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Judy was predeceased by her parents, a brother, Larry Fortin and her in-laws, Lois and Donald Tanner.
Friends and family may call on the family for a public visitation at the Guibord-Pearsons Funeral Home on Thursday, July 9, from 6-8 p.m. Fr. Hahr will officiate a Funeral Mass on Friday, July 10 at 11 a.m. at the St. Elizabeth Church.
In lieu of flowers, on-line donations in Judy’s memory can be sent to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation at www.komen.org.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.