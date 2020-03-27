Jumping In With The Ice Out

Vera Rivard, 16, and her sister Margaret, 12, play in the icy, semi-open waters of Pleasant Lake in Elkins, N.H. The two have spent summers at their family summer home in Derby on Lake Memphremagog and are both long-distance swimmers, and now ice water swimmers too. (Courtesy Photo)

Vera Rivard, 16, and her sister Margaret, 12, play in the icy, semi-open waters of Pleasant Lake in Elkins, N.H. The two have spent summers at their family summer home in Derby on Lake Memphremagog and are both long-distance swimmers, and now ice water swimmers too. (Courtesy Photo)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments