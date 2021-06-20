BROWNINGTON — A Juneteenth celebration was planned at the Old Stone House Museum long before President Joe Biden last week officially proclaimed the day as the newest federal holiday.
On Thursday, President Biden signed legislation making Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, a federal holiday.
“All Americans can feel the power of this day, and learn from our history,” Biden said at a ceremony at the White House, stating it was the first national holiday established since Martin Luther King’s Birthday in 1983, and calling slavery “America’s original sin.”
The president said signing the law was one of the greatest honors he will have as president, according to a report in The New York Times.
The Senate rushed the measure through with no debate this week after clearing away a longstanding Republican objection, and the House approved it on Wednesday by a vote of 415 to 14, with all of the opposition coming from the G.O.P.
“Throughout history, Juneteenth has been known by many names: Jubilee Day. Freedom Day. Liberation Day. Emancipation Day. And today, a national holiday,” Vice President Kamala Harris said as the holiday was declared.
Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.
Its name stems from June 19, 1865, when Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger in Galveston, Texas, issued General Order No. 3, which announced that in accordance with the Emancipation Proclamation, “all slaves are free.”
Months later, the 13th Amendment was ratified, abolishing slavery in the final four border states that had not been subjected to President Abraham Lincoln’s order.
Old Stone House Juneteenth Celebration
That Juneteenth took on the importance of a federal holiday designation is an important step, but for the chair of the Old Stone House Museum’s board of directors, Carmen Jackson of Jay, it’s a symbolic step, and she emphasized on Saturday morning outside the historic site that people’s hearts and minds need to change for there to be real change.
“I don’t know if it will make a difference, but it’s a step in the right direction,” said Jackson of the newly-designated national holiday recognizing Juneteenth as a federal holiday.
Jackson spoke as she hung a Black Lives Matter flag outside the 4-story stone dormitory which housed boys and girls attending the Orleans County Grammar School.
Not long after, Old Stone House Museum Executive Director Molly Veysey stood on the steps of the historic museum building across from the old stone house with Jackson, announcing that “On this day in 1865 the still enslaved African Americans in Texas were told they were free, two years after Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.”
Veysey welcomed some 50 visitors to the open house being hosted for the Juneteenth celebration and festivities, and said, “To commemorate the tenants of freedom in this country and work for the achievement of equity and a bright and hopeful future, let the story of Alexander Lucius Twilight be an inspiration for us all. This special exhibit celebrating African American Alexander Twilight on this very special Juneteenth, the first in history to be recognized as a national holiday.”
Veysey said the exhibit was dedicated to those whose stories went untold or were not shared with accuracy through historical accounts.
The school was overseen by Twilight, who served as the school’s principal and was the first African American to graduate from college, attending Middlebury College as an upperclassman and graduating two years later, in 1823.
In 1836, Twilight would go on to achieve another historic milestone, when he was elected as a Vermont State Representative, making him the first African American to be elected to a state legislature, according to a Sept. 23, 2020 State of Vermont House of Representatives Concurrent House Resolution.
Sept. 23, 2020 was designated as Alexander Twilight Day in Vermont.
Twilight was born on Sept. 23, 1795, and the resolution was passed to commemorate the 225th anniversary of his birth.
Veysey, in welcoming people to the event on the museum’s grounds — the same day the museum was hosting a luncheon and meeting of stakeholders — noted that hosting the Juneteenth event just two days after President Biden and Vice President Harris had announced the federal holiday made the event all the more significant and very special.
Saturday also marked the re-opening of the museum following the pandemic closure. AmeriCorps members working at the museum gave tours in groups throughout the 4-hour event; refreshments were served inside the museum. Admission was free for the special event.
According to an announcement about Saturday’s event, the exhibit saw the “return of Mr. Twilight’s artifacts to the home he constructed, the Alexander Twilight House, where they will be on prominent display in his parlor. The items on display include Mr. Twilight’s desk, trunk, bible, sermons, iron bar, ox yoke and books. Mrs. Twilight’s own coffee set and silver spoons will also be available for viewing along with framed photographs of the couple.”
The website noted that the ” … dedication ceremony is on Juneteenth, the holiday celebrating the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States. We look forward to acknowledging this Juneteenth (June 19) together.”
Madeline Martin, a senior citizen from Chittenden County, had read about the Juneteenth event at the Old Stone House Museum in the Burlington Free Press on Friday and traveled over to the Northeast Kingdom to participate in the event. She sat in the room where the Alexander Twilight artifacts were on display and expressed joy at seeing so many people attend, and especially some students, learning about history. She introduced herself as a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and said she is a descendant of Samuel Meacham.
Twilight Remains In History Spotlight
According to the museum’s records, Twilight’s parents were free and of mixed race, and were described as “most likely of African slaves and English colonists.”
In February of this year, it was announced that a Middlebury artist, Katie Runde, was chosen to create a portrait of Alexander Twilight to hang in the Vermont State House, who was a minister in addition to an educator in Vermont.
Twilight is believed to be the first American legislator of African descent. “I am honored to be commissioned to paint such an important figure,” Runde said, “both in terms of Vermont’s enterprising, progressive past and how we now choose to model our future.”
The press release noted that Twilight was a “forward-thinking teacher and minister, beloved by his students, Twilight today is recognized as an important early Vermonter. His portrait was co-commissioned by the Friends and the office of State Curator David Schutz. The cost of the portrait will be covered by a grant from the National Life Group of Vermont. Creating the portrait is expected to take at least a year.”
For several years, the Friends of the Vermont State House and Schutz have had Twilight on a short list of possible portrait commissions. It’s part of a larger plan to broaden the representation in the State House of women and people of color. “It is the edifice that represents our government, and all Vermonters need to feel connected to it,” Schutz said in the earlier announcement. “Mr. Twilight was a man of remarkable accomplishments. Born in Corinth in 1795, he rose above his childhood status as an indentured servant to attend and graduate from Middlebury College in 1823. Middlebury claims him as the first American of African descent to graduate from college.”
Drew F. Bush, assistant director of the Old Stone House Museum, stated in the announcement at the time, “Twilight indelibly shaped the history of the region. “His dedication to his students is manifest in the monumental granite building he constructed as a dormitory (the heart of today’s museum), and our efforts to create programs and services that mirror his legacy of educational innovation.”
The late Northeast Kingdom-based novelist Howard Frank Mosher wrote in Vermont Life in a piece titled Alexander Twilight and One of the Last Best Places, “I like the way the Stone House still looms up on that hilltop, where the wind blows all the time. There it sits, unshaken and monolithic as I write this sentence and you read it, every bit as astonishing today as the day it was completed. What a tribute to the faith of its creator, the Reverend Alexander Twilight: Scholar, teacher, preacher, legislator, husband, father-away-from-home to nearly 3,000 boys and girls, an African American and a Vermonter of great heart, great steadfastness, and great vision, whose remains today lie buried in the churchyard just up the maple-lined dirt road from his granite school, in what surely was, and still is, one of the last best places anywhere.”
