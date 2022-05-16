Junger To Speak At NVU-Lyndon Annual Veterans Summit June 3

LYNDONVILLE — The 10th annual Veterans Summit will be held on Northern Vermont University’s Lyndon campus on Wednesday, June 3. Veterans, military families and all who care about veterans’ issues are invited to attend.
“Great things happen at the summit because veterans, their family members, and stakeholders get together to share valuable information and to support one another,” said Thom Anderson, NVU associate dean of Academic Programs, Marine Corps veteran, and Veterans Summit organizer. “The exhibitors provide a wide array of services and resources. The speakers and presenters bring fresh insights, expertise, and inspiration. There is something of value for everyone.”
Sebastian Junger, bestselling author, will be the keynote speaker for this year’s event. Junger is the author of “Tribe,” about soldiers’ struggles adjusting to life back home, and “War,” about American soldiers in Afghanistan’s Korengal Valley. His documentary “Restrepo” — which he shot, directed and produced with photojournalist Tim Hetherington — won the Grand Jury Prize at the 2010 Sundance Film Festival and was nominated for an Oscar the following year.
On hand during the full-day program will be Dr. Brett Rusch, executive director of the White River Junction VA Medical Center; Jon Turner, Sierra Club Military Outings leader and owner of Wild Roots Community Farm in Bristol; Steve Gagner, cofounder of 14th Star Brewery; and Misha Pemble-Belkin from Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports. NVU Interim President John W. Mills will give the welcome address.
